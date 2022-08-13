ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WLOS.com

Great Smokies announce parking tag program, increased fees

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park leadership announced Monday the decision to adopt the Park it Forward parking tag program and to increase camping fees beginning next year. Parking tags will be required to be displayed on any motor vehicle parked within the...
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
WLOS.com

USGS: 2.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles near Spruce Pine

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A small earthquake rippled through an area of Western North Carolina Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. It had a depth of about 6.7 km.
WLOS.com

After multiple complaints, North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously...
WLOS.com

SBI, FBI helping in effort to find killer of NC sheriff's deputy

RALEIGH, Wake County — In an afternoon update, the North Carolina Sheriff's Association has announced a $100,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd's death. The Wake County Sheriff's Office has...
