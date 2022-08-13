Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). At Silver Bluff Village in Canton, the CEO says there have not been any...
WLOS.com
Great Smokies announce parking tag program, increased fees
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park leadership announced Monday the decision to adopt the Park it Forward parking tag program and to increase camping fees beginning next year. Parking tags will be required to be displayed on any motor vehicle parked within the...
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
WLOS.com
Truck, camping trailer taken from slain NC deputy's home days after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Note: The article has been updated to reflect updates to previously incorrect information. Just over 48 hours after a Wake County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, a truck and camping trailer were taken from the deputy's home in a "civil dispute."
WLOS.com
USGS: 2.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles near Spruce Pine
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A small earthquake rippled through an area of Western North Carolina Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. It had a depth of about 6.7 km.
WLOS.com
Organizer of Cataloochee reunion receives Order of Long Leaf Pine Award from governor
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Cataloochee Reunion in Haywood County turned out to be extra special this year. The event, held at Palmer Chapel Methodist Church in Waynesville, brings together natives and descendants of the area whose roots are tied to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This...
WLOS.com
After multiple complaints, North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously...
WLOS.com
State leaders share $8 million flood recovery plan during Haywood County meeting
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a year after Tropical Storm Fred, a plan on how to spend nearly $8 million in recovery funds is underway. On Monday night, members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety: Office of Recovery and Resiliency held a public comment meeting in Haywood County to discuss a proposed plan.
WLOS.com
'Tucker Carlson' guest spread false information about NC elections, state officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — The State Board of Elections (NCSBE) released a statement after a guest on a Fox News show spread what it calls "false information" about North Carolina elections. In a news release, state election officials say Russell Vought went on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday, Aug....
WLOS.com
SBI, FBI helping in effort to find killer of NC sheriff's deputy
RALEIGH, Wake County — In an afternoon update, the North Carolina Sheriff's Association has announced a $100,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd's death. The Wake County Sheriff's Office has...
