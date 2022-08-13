ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

wfxl.com

Tourists tie up alligator while on vacation in Hilton Head, South Carolina police say

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about three tourists that tied up an alligator and captured it. According to officials, BCSO responded to a call at Sandcastles by the Sea, a rental property located off of Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island after a concerned resident said they observed three tourists, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, trying to trap an alligator at a pond in the area, according to reports.
wtoc.com

Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly alligator attack. The sheriff’s office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person.
blufftonsun.com

Dogged determination results in life-saving rescue of lost man

The little white terrier mix slipped past owner Wayne Teague and led a merry chase through the woods behind their Sun City home June 18. A few hours later, a rescue began that involved Sun City Securitas, the Bluffton Police Department, Jasper County, and the Beaufort County Aviation Support Unit, ending with a doggone good outcome.
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider died Tuesday in a crash with a second vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Toyoya pickup traveling south...
wtoc.com

One person dies in accident in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died following an accident US 278 and Pinckney Colony Road in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Toyota pickup was driving south on...
live5news.com

Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position. The Town of Bluffton says her last day will be on or before Sept. 15. Town Manager Stephen Steese has named Captain Scott Chandler interim chief. “The Town has accepted Chief Price’s resignation,” Steese said. “Stephenie...
WTGS

Fatal crash in Jasper County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash Monday morning that left one dead and three injured in Jasper County. According to SCHP Trooper Nick Pye, at 5 a.m., two vehicles collided while traveling south on I-95 near the 1-mile marker. Officials said one of the vehicles was a 2010 Nissan SUV and the other was unknown.
abcnews4.com

Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers from Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
WBTW News13

South Carolina church heavily damaged in fire

SHELDON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews battled a structure fire Friday morning at a church in Sheldon.  The fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church off Pocotaligo Place. Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the building was heavily damaged by the fire.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WJCL

Police: One man shot in downtown Savannah, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man seriously injured. Authorities said it happened on the 300 block of Williamson Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. That's not far from City Hall. Police said the victim was taken to a...
WSAV News 3

Chatham County ambulances facing backups at local hospitals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials with Chatham Emergency Services say their ambulances are waiting hours to drop off patients, taking them away from responding to other calls. Phil Koster, chief of operations, explains it typically takes 25 minutes for an ambulance to pick a patient up, drop them off at the hospital and get back […]
wtoc.com

1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 21 in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Effingham County. It happened Monday morning around 6:20 a.m. on Highway 21 and Patriot Drive. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was killed in the wreck involving a Honda and a dump truck.
blufftonsun.com

Continued Bluffton Pool closure causes inconvenience

Swimmers in the Bluffton area have had a difficult time over the past few years. In 2020, COVID closed all Beaufort County buildings for two months-long periods. In 2021, there was another months-long closure in order to repair the walls and re-surface the bottom of the Bluffton Pool. Then, in...
