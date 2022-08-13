ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kjzz.com

Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site

What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Lineage Logistics is expanding in Grantsville

Grantsville — The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) awarded Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC a temporary, marginal tax reduction for its expansion in rural Utah. The post-performance corporate incentive is part of the Legislature’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (EDTIF) program. Lineage plans to bring...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
utahbusiness.com

When you can’t hire employees, buy them housing

Utah companies are combating inflation by subsidizing housing, increasing wages, and launching training programs. You’ve heard it a lot lately—inflation’s high, and so is the number of job openings. In a tight job market, companies across the country have struggled to attract and maintain talent. For Park...
ksl.com

The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
UTAH STATE
Local
Utah Government
Provo, UT
Education
Provo, UT
Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Gephardt Daily

State reaches out to Ukrainian refugees living in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland. “Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Two Utah teams rank in preseason AP Top 25

With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national defensive player of year Will Anderson Jr. and the Crimson […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Herald-Journal

Intermountain Healthcare CEO to step down

The CEO of Utah’s largest hospital system has announced plans to step down. Dr. Marc Harrison will step down this fall as the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, a leadership position he has held since 2016, the company said in a statement Thursday. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Salt Lake City and has about 42,000 Utah employees.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kjzz.com

Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Avalanche of Suds: Beerfests Take Over the Utah Mountains

There’s something about autumn’s approach that triggers a thirst. Specifically, the thirst for a frosty beverage in the hills. Parched from a summer under the hot sun, people suddenly unleash their inner lederhosen like we’re on holiday in Bavaria. Fortunately, Utah mountains abide such behavior, playing host to numerous beer-laden festivities at resorts throughout the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
hebervalleyradio.com

The First Presidency Announces Annual “Tithing Declaration.”

SALT LAKE CITY-Thursday, The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes to its end-of-year gathering of local leaders and members concerning tithing. What was once called “tithing settlement” will now be called “tithing declaration” per information from newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org. https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/first-presidency-tithing-declaration,. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties

A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion. Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
theelectricgf.com

Delta expanding capacity to Salt Lake City this fall

Delta Airlines is expanding service to Salt Lake City, according to the Great Falls International Airport. Delta uploaded a new schedule over the weekend that transitions their three daily flights to Salt Lake to 76-seat aircraft beginning in October, according to a release from the airport. One flight on Tuesday,...
GREAT FALLS, MT

