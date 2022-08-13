ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

How much it costs to buy a home warranty in New Jersey

That home insurance policy you're carrying doesn't cover you when your air conditioning system decides to blow in the middle of summer, or a major kitchen appliance breaks down out of nowhere. But a home warranty likely would — you just have to put out more money in order to...
RETAIL
LehighValleyLive.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Tax Credit#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Nj#Anchor
92.7 WOBM

This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

After pressure, NJ to end COVID-19 mandate for schools, state workers

Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, ,R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
EDUCATION
trentondaily.com

NJDOT Seeks Volunteers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program

Mercer County residents are allowed to participate in an innovative mileage-based user fee pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads and bridges. Currently, transportation infrastructure in New Jersey is funded largely from a fuel tax paid by drivers on each gallon of gas they buy at the pump. As vehicles go farther on less fuel, and with some not using any gas at all, it will be harder to maintain a well-functioning transportation system.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
tornadopix.com

The Low Income Housing Survey found that rents in New Jersey are still among the least expensive nationwide

An annual survey by the Washington, DC-based National Low-Income Housing Coalition ranks the state seventh in unattainable housing costs. At the national, local, and state levels, housing costs remain separate from earnings, as evidenced in Out of Access, the annual national survey of housing costs from the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).
HOUSE RENT
Beach Radio

7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
LIFESTYLE
fox29.com

Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy