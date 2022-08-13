Read full article on original website
How much it costs to buy a home warranty in New Jersey
That home insurance policy you're carrying doesn't cover you when your air conditioning system decides to blow in the middle of summer, or a major kitchen appliance breaks down out of nowhere. But a home warranty likely would — you just have to put out more money in order to...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Gas prices continue to drop: How NJ compares to rest of country
Gas prices continue to drop in New Jersey and around the country. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State dropped 11 cents from last week to today’s price of $4.17. While the average price in New Jersey has fallen 63 days in a...
N.J. Pandemic Relief Fund is shutting down after $65M in COVID grants
The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), founded by First Lady Tammy Murphy to “fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable,” is winding down, NJ Advance Media has learned. The fund pulled in big money — $65.3 million — since...
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey bills aim to repeal new brewery restrictions following outrage from owners
Six weeks after New Jersey implemented regulations governing how craft breweries are able to operate, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation meant to roll back some of the restrictions. Sens. Vin Gopal and Linda Greenstein put forward two bipartisan bills last week that would eliminate several of the new...
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
Middletown, NJ based realtor provides insight on home market right now
It's been a rollercoaster economic year with lots of loops and that includes the real estate market in New Jersey. There are so many moving parts and prices, that it's hard for some to figure out what to do and when in making a move if at all including hiring a realtor for your needs and best interests.
ExxonMobil to pay $9.5M for contamination in Gloucester County
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
Murphy urged by both sides of NJ aisle to stop school COVID tests
Following Republican state Sen. Kristin Corrado's response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rollback of COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidelines, another legislator from the same side of the aisle as Phil Murphy is also calling on the governor to end testing mandates in New Jersey schools. In a...
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state
A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
After pressure, NJ to end COVID-19 mandate for schools, state workers
Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, ,R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
NJDOT Seeks Volunteers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
Mercer County residents are allowed to participate in an innovative mileage-based user fee pilot program. Drivers who participate can earn $100 and help policy makers explore potential alternatives to the fuel tax to maintain New Jersey’s roads and bridges. Currently, transportation infrastructure in New Jersey is funded largely from a fuel tax paid by drivers on each gallon of gas they buy at the pump. As vehicles go farther on less fuel, and with some not using any gas at all, it will be harder to maintain a well-functioning transportation system.
The Low Income Housing Survey found that rents in New Jersey are still among the least expensive nationwide
An annual survey by the Washington, DC-based National Low-Income Housing Coalition ranks the state seventh in unattainable housing costs. At the national, local, and state levels, housing costs remain separate from earnings, as evidenced in Out of Access, the annual national survey of housing costs from the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).
Get paid $100 to take part in a pilot program that could be a model for replacing N.J.’s gas tax
With more electric and hybrid vehicles on the road, New Jersey’s transportation officials are investigating alternatives to the state gas tax used to fund highway, street and bridge projects. New Jersey is asking for 400 drivers to be in a voluntarily pilot program to record their mileage, data that...
Murphy ends COVID test mandate for unvaccinated N.J. teachers, child care workers, state workers
New Jersey is ending requirements that teachers, school employees, workers at child care facilities, state employees, and state contractors who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 must undergo regular testing for the virus, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. Murphy signed an executive order that lifts the state’s mandates that public and...
N.J. temp workers could get sweeping new rights under bill now on governor’s desk
New Jersey’s growing number of temporary workers could get basic employee rights — including knowing where they will be working each day and what they will be paid — under sweeping new legislation that’s now up to Gov. Phil Murphy. Labor activists have been fighting for...
17 Things You Likely Don’t Know About the Garden State Parkway
We either love it because we can quickly get from one place to another during the winter -- or we hate it because it takes forever to get from one place to another in the summer. Of course, I'm talking about the Garden State Parkway. Origins of the Parkway can...
7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize
As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
N.J. to get $9.5M after accusing Exxon of dumping cancer-causing chemicals
More than seven years after New Jersey’s “historic” settlement with ExxonMobil, the state has once again announced it will receive money from the oil giant as a result of a pollution-related lawsuit. State officials announced Monday that Exxon will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve the...
Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
