Young & Restless Preview: Kevin Brings Chance Game Changing Information — and Nikki Enlists a New Ally in the War Against Diane

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO