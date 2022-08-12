Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
A successful Germanfest Picnic weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The weather mostly cooperated, and the Dayton Liederkranz Turner’s Germanfest Picnic enjoyed a nice crowd all weekend long. The picnic is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the streets of historic St. Anne’s Hill in Dayton were full of vendors, German food and of course, beer. Our own Storm […]
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
dayton.com
McCrabb: 85-year-old retired pastor goes from sewing sermons to stitching quilts
Much like his award-winning quilts, Orville Roach’s life is a complex patchwork. Now 85 and living in Seven Mile, Roach dropped out of New Miami School in the ninth grade, then returned to New Miami Elementary School as a teacher and principal. He went from walking out of the...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark
The Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark in Dayton is full of features kids will love and is definitely worth a visit!. Dayton, Ohio is just an hour from Columbus! It makes for a great day trip that’s really doable with kids! Our family loves the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force so most of our trips to Dayton are structured around a visit to the museum!
SICSA working to find animals forever homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
The River: Cap’n Jack remembered for his many years on the river and his death on a shantyboat
The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This is a part of a long and continuing story. Special to NKyTribune. “Guess you heard they...
dayton.com
Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival returns next weekend at new location
The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival, presented by St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, returns Aug. 26-28 at its new location on the corner of State Route 48 and Nutt Road in Washington Township. “We’re looking forward to seeing our patrons again,” said Will Thomas, vice chair of the Greater...
Daily Advocate
Mysterious Fort Greene Ville bricks
Ln Oct. 1793, when Anthony Wayne decided to winter in the place now called Greenville, he needed to quickly order hutting for the army. First, he built eight large exterior redoubts, the first line of defense, that would encircle 300 yards outside his preferred camp site for the army. On Nov. 6, the redoubts were almost finished. Wayne ordered the main campground to be marked for hutting. There were to be two rows of huts, 14 foot in the clear, for the enlisted men surrounding the main camp. The camp was 500 yards long and 264 yards wide. Later, a picket of 10-foot-high logs would be constructed on the outside of the enlisted men’s huts. Anthony Wayne stated on Nov. 6, “for the purpose of hutting, the officers are to see that the enlisted men are housed first, after which they were allowed to use the men to build their own housing” – On Nov. 26, 1793, “The officers will please direct the building of their own huts”.
Bellefontaine Examiner
City spotlighted in new mural
Another mural popped up in downtown Bellefontaine Friday, with the Logan County Visitor’s Bureau installing a “Greetings from Bellefontaine” mural on the side of the Hi-Point Graphics owned-building at 127 E. Chillicothe Ave., also home to All-Around Awards and the Bellefontaine Examiner. The artwork faces Opera Street and features the Holland Theatre, Ohio’s highest point at Campbell Hill, the Logan County History Center and Transportation Museum, local culinary fare, the Logan County Courthouse and fountain, McKinley Street and the Oldest Concrete Street in America sign. Aug. 5, the Mills Brothers were honored with a mural created by LoCo Art students and a dedication at 207 S. Main St., which faces Chillicothe Avenue. (EXAMINER PHOTO | LORI KROUSKOP)
Daily Advocate
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
wnewsj.com
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend
FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
Knox Pages
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
dayton.com
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
Name revealed for baby hippo at Ohio zoo
After more than 200,000 votes were cast, 56% wanted the famous hippo's name to be "Fritz," according to an Instagram post from the Cincinnati Zoo.
Play That Funky Music: Dayton Funk Festival kicks off this afternoon
DAYTON — Grab your bell-bottoms and put on on your most colorful shirt, It’s time to get funky!. From 1-9 p.m. the Levitt Pavilion will be filled with live entertainment and local food vendors as part of the Dayton Funk Festival. The event is free, no coolers or...
Urbana Citizen
Goddard is King of the Ring
On Thursday afternoon, the showmanship winners representing 10 different species competed in the 2022 King of the Ring contest at the Champaign County Fair. The contestants were each required to show 10 species including horses, poultry, rabbits, goats, beef steer, sheep, dairy heifers and swine. The winner was chosen based...
dayton.com
Kettering native, Grammy nominee dies after brief illness
Morgan Taylor was a star of ‘kindie rock’ with his Gustafer Yellowgold albums and art. Kettering native musician and cartoonist Morgan Taylor, known for his kid-centric art and music creations, has died following a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created in his honor.
