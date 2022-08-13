Read full article on original website
Prix Jacques Le Marois: Coroebus bids to continue unbeaten season for Charlie Appleby and William Buick
There’s no shortage of stars on show at Deauville this afternoon with an excellent nine heading to post for a vintage renewal of the Prix Jacques Le Marois, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.55 Deauville - Coroebus bids to continue flawless campaign. 2000 Guineas and St. James's Palace hero...
Juddmonte International: Baaeed faces six rivals at York with unbeaten record on the line over new trip
Baaeed will face six rivals as he steps up in distance for Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes at York. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in nine runs to date, racking up Group One triumphs on his last five starts with all those runs coming over a mile. He tackles 10...
Juddmonte International: Native Trail like a 'rhinoceros' in York build-up as Charlie Appleby prepares to take on Baaeed
Charlie Appleby is confident Native Trail is firing on all cylinders ahead of his tilt at the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. Touched off by stablemate Coroebus when a hot favourite for the 2000 Guineas in May, the imposing colt bagged a Classic win of his own when going one better in the Irish Guineas three weeks later.
Yorkshire Oaks: 'Flawless' Alpinista takes next step on road to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with York test
Luke Morris is excited to be reunited with multiple Group One winner Alpinista as Sir Mark Prescott’s star takes her next step on the road to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The popular five-year-old grey mare is 7/4 favourite for Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks as she makes just...
Monday Tips
Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
European Open Pool Championship: Albin Ouschan wins inaugural title by beating Shane Van Boening in final
Albin Ouschan claimed the inaugural European Open Pool Championship in Fulda, Germany, beating Shane Van Boening 13-11 in a rollercoaster final. Ouschan's win, which was revenge for his World Pool Championship final defeat to the American, sees the two-time world champion move up to third in the Live Nineball World Rankings with a difference of over $10,000 between him and fourth-placed Francisco Sanchez Ruiz in the vital race for an automatic spot in the 2022 Mosconi Cup at Bally's Las Vegas - live on Sky Sports (November 30-December 3).
