ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Buick
SkySports

Monday Tips

Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
SPORTS
SkySports

European Open Pool Championship: Albin Ouschan wins inaugural title by beating Shane Van Boening in final

Albin Ouschan claimed the inaugural European Open Pool Championship in Fulda, Germany, beating Shane Van Boening 13-11 in a rollercoaster final. Ouschan's win, which was revenge for his World Pool Championship final defeat to the American, sees the two-time world champion move up to third in the Live Nineball World Rankings with a difference of over $10,000 between him and fourth-placed Francisco Sanchez Ruiz in the vital race for an automatic spot in the 2022 Mosconi Cup at Bally's Las Vegas - live on Sky Sports (November 30-December 3).
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy