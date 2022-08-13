Read full article on original website
SkySports
Juddmonte International: Native Trail like a 'rhinoceros' in York build-up as Charlie Appleby prepares to take on Baaeed
Charlie Appleby is confident Native Trail is firing on all cylinders ahead of his tilt at the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday. Touched off by stablemate Coroebus when a hot favourite for the 2000 Guineas in May, the imposing colt bagged a Classic win of his own when going one better in the Irish Guineas three weeks later.
SkySports
Prix Jacques Le Marois: Coroebus bids to continue unbeaten season for Charlie Appleby and William Buick
There’s no shortage of stars on show at Deauville this afternoon with an excellent nine heading to post for a vintage renewal of the Prix Jacques Le Marois, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.55 Deauville - Coroebus bids to continue flawless campaign. 2000 Guineas and St. James's Palace hero...
SkySports
Prix de Lieurey: Oscula all heart to win Deauville Group Three for George Boughey and Nick Bradley
Oscula's superb season continued at Deauville on Monday as she landed the Group Three Prix de Lieurey. The filly is a model of consistency for trainer George Boughey and owners Nick Bradley Racing, coming home in the first three in 14 of her 18 career starts. A Group Three winner...
SkySports
Prix Jacques le Marois: Inspiral back to brilliant best in Deauville Group One as Frankie Dettori breaks race record
Inspiral bounced back to her brilliant best to land the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday and give Frankie Dettori a record seventh victory in the Deauville Group One. John and Thady Gosden's former champion two-year-old filly has given her supporters a rollercoaster ride this year, making them wait for her return when she flew home to win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, before being turned over at odds of 1/7 in the Falmouth at Newmarket.
SkySports
European Open Pool Championship: Albin Ouschan wins inaugural title by beating Shane Van Boening in final
Albin Ouschan claimed the inaugural European Open Pool Championship in Fulda, Germany, beating Shane Van Boening 13-11 in a rollercoaster final. Ouschan's win, which was revenge for his World Pool Championship final defeat to the American, sees the two-time world champion move up to third in the Live Nineball World Rankings with a difference of over $10,000 between him and fourth-placed Francisco Sanchez Ruiz in the vital race for an automatic spot in the 2022 Mosconi Cup at Bally's Las Vegas - live on Sky Sports (November 30-December 3).
Len Johnrose: Former Burnley and Blackburn midfielder dies after MND battle
Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
SkySports
Monday Tips
Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
SkySports
Yorkshire Oaks: 'Flawless' Alpinista takes next step on road to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with York test
Luke Morris is excited to be reunited with multiple Group One winner Alpinista as Sir Mark Prescott’s star takes her next step on the road to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The popular five-year-old grey mare is 7/4 favourite for Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks as she makes just...
SkySports
Bradford 2-0 Newport: Mark Hughes' Bantams secure first league win of the season
Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade. Mark Hughes' side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.
SkySports
PL30 | Klopp delivers Liverpool's first PL title | 2020
As we celebrate 30 years of the Premier League, take a look at some of the most iconic moments in PL history. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title.
BBC
Bury St Edmunds mini monks trail helps mark 1,000 years of abbey
A trail of quirky "mini monks" has been installed within the grounds of an ancient ruined abbey. The 27 mini ceramic figures at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, depict the life of monks in the Benedictine Abbey. They have been created by ceramic artist Deborah Pipe and form...
SkySports
Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game
Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
SkySports
Ipswich 3-0 MK Dons: Marcus Harness scores as Town go top of League One
Ipswich went to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a convincing 3-0 victory over MK Dons at Portman Road. Goals from Wes Burns and Marcus Harness put the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break before Conor Chaplin swept home Town's third in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.
SkySports
Queensland Darts Masters: Michael van Gerwen proves too good for Gerwyn Price in Saturday's final
Michael van Gerwen proved too good for Gerwyn Price as he claimed his 17th World Series title with a thrilling 8-5 victory to seal the Queensland Darts Masters on Saturday. The Dutchman fought back from 4-1 down in the final as Price looked to avenge his defeat to Van Gerwen at the World Matchplay in Blackpool last month.
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez: Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits targeting Manchester United defender in 4-0 win
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted they targeted Lisandro Martinez in their 4-0 win over Manchester United, as Jamie Redknapp claimed the 5ft 9in defender cannot play at centre-back in the Premier League. Martinez, who was signed for £56.7m from Ajax last month, was taken off at half-time in the defeat...
SkySports
Premier League had only 13 foreign players in 1992: Craig Forrest and Michel Vonk explain what it was like for them
There are 113 different nations that have been represented on the pitch in the Premier League era but thirty years ago, on the opening weekend of the competition, only 13 players in total came from outside the British Isles. To indicate the scale of the shift, consider the fact that...
