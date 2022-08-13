ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prix Jacques le Marois: Inspiral back to brilliant best in Deauville Group One as Frankie Dettori breaks race record

Inspiral bounced back to her brilliant best to land the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday and give Frankie Dettori a record seventh victory in the Deauville Group One. John and Thady Gosden's former champion two-year-old filly has given her supporters a rollercoaster ride this year, making them wait for her return when she flew home to win the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, before being turned over at odds of 1/7 in the Falmouth at Newmarket.
European Open Pool Championship: Albin Ouschan wins inaugural title by beating Shane Van Boening in final

Albin Ouschan claimed the inaugural European Open Pool Championship in Fulda, Germany, beating Shane Van Boening 13-11 in a rollercoaster final. Ouschan's win, which was revenge for his World Pool Championship final defeat to the American, sees the two-time world champion move up to third in the Live Nineball World Rankings with a difference of over $10,000 between him and fourth-placed Francisco Sanchez Ruiz in the vital race for an automatic spot in the 2022 Mosconi Cup at Bally's Las Vegas - live on Sky Sports (November 30-December 3).
Len Johnrose: Former Burnley and Blackburn midfielder dies after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
Monday Tips

Ancestral Land can conquer Windsor when he lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes. Clive Cox's youngster was a beaten favourite over course and distance on debut, but did himself no favours when hanging into the centre of the track from the intersection and also showing signs of greenness in the closing stages.
Bradford 2-0 Newport: Mark Hughes' Bantams secure first league win of the season

Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade. Mark Hughes' side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.
Bury St Edmunds mini monks trail helps mark 1,000 years of abbey

A trail of quirky "mini monks" has been installed within the grounds of an ancient ruined abbey. The 27 mini ceramic figures at Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, depict the life of monks in the Benedictine Abbey. They have been created by ceramic artist Deborah Pipe and form...
Sunny Singh Gill: Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi referee follows in 'proud' dad Jarnail's footsteps in landmark EFL game

Jarnail Singh said he was more nervous than on his own EFL debut as he watched his son, Sunny, referee Northampton vs Hartlepool on a landmark day for officiating. Trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi former league referee Singh was beaming with pride after watching on from the stands at Sixfields stadium as his eldest son, Sunny Singh Gill, followed in his footsteps by taking charge of his first EFL match.
Ipswich 3-0 MK Dons: Marcus Harness scores as Town go top of League One

Ipswich went to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a convincing 3-0 victory over MK Dons at Portman Road. Goals from Wes Burns and Marcus Harness put the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break before Conor Chaplin swept home Town's third in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.
