Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Related
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Steelers Player Exits Preseason Game, Carted Off Field With Potential Injury
We have concerning news to share out of Pittsburgh. A Steelers player was carted off the field with an injury during tonight's preseason game. Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a potentially serious injury. Early on in the preseason exhibition, Joseph was seen...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury. Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in...
Browns backup QB Brissett moves into Watson’s starting spot
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday, a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations.
He went viral for playing defense against LeBron James in a pro-am game. But Dion Wright says he was never scared
Standing room only, fans lined around the block and social media coverage like never before, all there to see one man: a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.
NBA・
Position change sets Hattiesburg star Tabias Hinton up to thrive: 'Nobody's gonna block him'
Hattiesburg High School star Tabias Hinton's goal when he steps onto a football field is to keep his mind quiet. Calmness, he explained, is vital to success. And while his thoughts might present a serene image of sorts, the result once the ball is snapped is often anything but. "When he goes, nobody's gonna...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saints vs. Texans Preseason Takeaways
What were some of the biggest takeaways from the Saints preseason opener against the Texans?
Alabama Football: Bill O’Brien has a tougher challenge this season
Alabama football Offensive Coordinator, Bill O’Brien has sometimes seemed an odd fit for the Crimson Tide. For one thing, O’Brien is more conventional than the unconventional Crimson Tide OCs who preceded him. Lane Kiffin was chosen by Nick Saban to re-form the Alabama Football offense in ways never...
Trio of Former Mississippi State Football Stars Making Waves as Rookies in NFL Preseason
A group of rookie Bulldogs are quickly becoming players to watch as the 2022 NFL season approaches.
Elton John concert leaves Soldier Field turf in rotten shape
The Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears played at Soldier Field to open the preseason on Saturday. The turf looked more like a golf course after a 72-hole tournament. To say there were divots would be kind. Place the blame on Elton John if you are looking for a fall guy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Browns' Harris 'likely' needs season-ending knee surgery
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery on his right knee that was injured on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville on Friday night. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any details on Harris’ injury or test results. He said surgery was “likely” but that the team is continuing to gather information before finalizing plans. “All of these injuries stink,” Stefanski said Saturday on a Zoom call with reporters. “You don’t want anybody to get injured and Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we’re really hoping that it’s not a season-long thing because the kid has worked so hard.” Harris was dropping back into pass coverage when his right knee appeared to buckle while blocking a Jaguars defender. He laid face down for several seconds before being checked by medical personnel and carted off.
Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Rips Hall of Fame: 'I Need a Different Jacket'
"There needs to be a starting 11," argued Sanders. "There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.''
WATCH: Broncos WR Kendall Hinton catches TD pass vs. Cowboys
Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Johnson in the second quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of Denver’s official Twitter page:. With Tim Patrick set to miss the entire 2022...
Giants' Andrew Thomas: Offensive line has things to clean up
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas enters his third year in the NFL in a different place than in years past. He is finally healthy and firmly entrenched as the team’s premier lineman. Last week, the Giants rushed for 177 yards against the New England Patriots in their...
Comments / 0