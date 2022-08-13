Point guard Jordan Clayton is Northwestern's first 2023 commitment

Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Shelton Sampson leading the way for Louisiana student-athletes through NIL
It was just last week that Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. became the highest-ranked commitment in the 2023 class for LSU. Now, he's leading the way in a different method: to elevate all high school athletes in the state of Louisiana. Sampson has agreed to be the official high...
Scarlet Nation
High-major programs in pursuit of four-star Paul McNeil
Class of 2024 four-star Paul McNeil had very impressive high school and grassroots seasons, and his recruitment has started to pick up steam over the last couple of months. After winning North Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a sophomore, McNeil has decided to enroll in Prolific Prep for this upcoming season, and will be moving out west very soon.
Coaching one season at Westport High a stepping stone to Jim Calhoun's Hall of Fame career
Editor's note: Spotlight is the theme for the latest installment in the Buddy’s Best series, which kicked off last year and continues this summer. Former athletes, coaches and pioneers are among the people who will be highlighted. The entire athletic program at Westport High School was in turmoil. A...
Zande, South Windsor U-10 All-Stars capture East Region title
CRANSTON, R.I. — South Windsor U-10 Little League All-Star Jacob Zande knew that it was the biggest stage he had ever played on when he stepped onto the field for the Eastern Region tournament championship game Saturday morning. He made sure to elevate his game.
Resilient Dresser leads SW U-10 All-Stars to Eastern Region title
CRANSTON, R.I. — South Windsor U-10 Little League All-Star Lyle Dresser has been no stranger to adversity this summer. So when adversity reared its head in the Eastern Region tournament championship game Saturday, Dresser didn’t bat an eye.
Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars suffer first loss in Little League World Series pool play against Southeast Regional champs
The Pittsfield 13-U Babe Ruth All-Stars suffered a 5-3 loss during the third game of pool play in the Little League World Series against Winchester, Virginia at Glen Allen Stadium on Monday afternoon. After claiming their opening eight games to begin the season, including a 6-0 shutout win against Waterford,...
Christian Moore's final stats with Hyannis in 2022
The 2022 Cape Code Baseball League has concluded. The Bourne Braves defeated the Brewster Whitecaps, 8-1, in the Cape Cod Baseball League championship. Christian Moore appeared in 22 games with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks during the 2022 Cape Cod Baseball League season. Moore appeared in 51 games, starting 29 contests,...
