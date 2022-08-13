ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Point guard Jordan Clayton is Northwestern's first 2023 commitment

By Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport Publisher/Managing Editor
Scarlet Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

High-major programs in pursuit of four-star Paul McNeil

Class of 2024 four-star Paul McNeil had very impressive high school and grassroots seasons, and his recruitment has started to pick up steam over the last couple of months. After winning North Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a sophomore, McNeil has decided to enroll in Prolific Prep for this upcoming season, and will be moving out west very soon.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian Moore's final stats with Hyannis in 2022

The 2022 Cape Code Baseball League has concluded. The Bourne Braves defeated the Brewster Whitecaps, 8-1, in the Cape Cod Baseball League championship. Christian Moore appeared in 22 games with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks during the 2022 Cape Cod Baseball League season. Moore appeared in 51 games, starting 29 contests,...
BASEBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy