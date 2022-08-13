Read full article on original website
Tommy2020
3d ago
Thank God the Democrats are passing the inflation reduction act to increase taxes and hire 87,000 armed IRS agents.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Related
constructiondive.com
Bechtel to move Houston office
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Company expected to bring 1,200 jobs to area
Construction is underway for a massive medical glove manufacturing facility that will have a huge impact on the economy of Brazoria County. Maxter Healtcare Inc. is building a $500 million facility on 215 acres in Rosharon, and expects to create up to 1,200 direct jobs once the facility is completed.
What is 'quiet quitting'? As burned-out workers scale back, job fairs happening around Houston
While some burned-out employees are scaling back on the effort they put into their jobs, it could just be time to find a new one. Here's where you can meet up with recruiters on the spot.
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
Click2Houston.com
Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! District F to hold career fair with major employers in Alief on Saturday
HOUSTON – Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas will host her 2nd Annual District F Career Fair this Saturday, with more than 75 participating employers and resource groups scheduled to attend. The event will be held from 10 a.m. 2p.m. at the Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers, located at...
Click2Houston.com
That porch 👀: Ranch living to the nines in Missouri City; See inside sprawling $2.3M estate
HOUSTON – A Missouri City estate with a pond on four acres of land is on the market for $2.3 million. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a ton of space -- 5,601-square-feet of it -- but we’re all about the massive front porch and large outdoor living spaces. What a stunning porch. We’ll pull up a rocking chair there anytime.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Flood control goes green: How Houston is using nature to combat flooding
From floating wetlands to an abandoned golf course-turned-nature preserve, innovative green solutions to reduce flooding are being tested in Houston. On a muggy Monday morning at Exploration Green in Clear Lake, walkers are on trails that meander along natural-looking ponds. Red-winged Blackbirds chirp in the distance and rabbits hide in the tall grasses and reeds.
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
MySanAntonio
Saulsbury Industries opens engineering hub in Houston
Odessa’s Saulsbury Industries has long had an office in Houston for its engineering, procurement and construction services. But the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic – during which the company allowed most of its staff to work remotely for a period of time – prompted the company to expand its presence there, opening an engineering and operations hub.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth buys Houston Medicare insurer
UnitedHealth disclosed in a regulatory filing it has acquired KS Plan Administrators, a Medicare health insurer in Houston, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 16. KS Plan Administrators is affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold, a Houston-based medical group that a stock analyst said in July had been acquired by UnitedHealth Group for about $2 billion, according to the report. UnitedHealth Group has not commented on the financial terms or ownership structure of the Kelsey-Seybold transaction, saying in July that its Optum business for healthcare services is now "aligned" with the physician group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman to serve fed time after creating bills for fake patients in $10M Medicare scheme, DOJ says
HOUSTON – A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty on April 7. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of...
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
uhd.edu
From: Cynthia Vargas, Director of Emergency Management
I want to provide an update on UHD’s COVID-19 protocols. As you may be aware, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been relaxing requirements and recommendations for COVID-19 safety over the past year as the population has shown greater immunity as a whole. Among public universities in Texas,...
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
First-Of-Its-Kind Convenience Store Coming To This Texas City
Texas is now home to the country's first Allsup's Express.
Two More Salad and Go Locations to Open in Houston, Katy
Soups, salads, wraps, and more will be available at these new restaurants.
Click2Houston.com
Buy groceries, get a physical: This Houston H-E-B location has a fully-functioning primary care clinic
HOUSTON – Snacks, check. Lunch, check. Physicals? Check!. Many Houston-area students are either already back in school or will head back to school this week. With this comes shopping and possibly an annual trip to the doctor for a physical. This year, students 12 and older will have a...
KENS 5
Houston child is 'presumptive positive,' Harris County judge says
Health officials are in the early stages of trying to determine how the toddler got the virus. The child was not in any daycare or school settings.
Comments / 9