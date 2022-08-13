UnitedHealth disclosed in a regulatory filing it has acquired KS Plan Administrators, a Medicare health insurer in Houston, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 16. KS Plan Administrators is affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold, a Houston-based medical group that a stock analyst said in July had been acquired by UnitedHealth Group for about $2 billion, according to the report. UnitedHealth Group has not commented on the financial terms or ownership structure of the Kelsey-Seybold transaction, saying in July that its Optum business for healthcare services is now "aligned" with the physician group.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO