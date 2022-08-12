Read full article on original website
OMMA preps for new commercial licensee moratorium
When legislators passed HB 3208 in May, it set into motion a countdown to an Aug. 26 moratorium on new commercial licenses issued by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. Now, as summer ebbs into fall and that deadline approaches quickly, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is keeping an eye for a potential rush of last-minute applications. The moratorium on new commercial licenses is…
Mirrors of Yesterday
10 Years Ago The Koch Family Reunion, descendants of Abraham and DeEtte (O’Roke) Koch, was held at the Orlando Community center in Orlando. The festivities started with a prayer and pot-luck dinner for all in attendance. After dinner, the meeting was called to order by Clarence Koch, who served a president. 25 Years Ago With the exception of a part time jailer, the Noble county sheriff’s…
Extreme heat and drought impact fall garden plans
With extreme heat and little rain still on the horizon for Oklahoma, gardeners may need to alter their fall garden plans. “There’s nothing better than fresh produce throughout most of the year, but the lack of rainfall coupled with excessive heat may put a damper on successful fall gardening,” said David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Extension consumer horticulturist. “Typically, some of…
