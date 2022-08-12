ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OK

Perry, OK
okstate.edu

Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past

Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Enid police warn of person making fake social media posts about crimes

ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department put out a warning after they said someone made fake social media posts about crimes happening in the northern Oklahoma city. "Someone has been making erroneous posts concerning horrific crimes in Enid across multiple social media platforms. These posts are blatantly false and are in no way true," Enid Police Department officials posted to social media. "While the purpose for making such claims remains a mystery to us, we want to tell the Enid community that if such a crime were to occur, we would inform you all directly with a post via our official social media channels."
ENID, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States

Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

What is Functional Medicine, Why It Works

People seeking healthcare want to be healed, not just feel better for the time being. Functional medicine does just that – it focuses on getting to root cause of the health problem at hand and correcting the problem rather than just treating the symptoms so that a patient can be fully healed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

