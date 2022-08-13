Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Victoria Newman Leaving?
'The Young and the Restless' fans worry about Victoria Newman's fate because of her current storyline with ex-husband Ashland Locke.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sally Takes Down the Newmans, Reunites With Adam
'The Young and the Restless' character Sally Spectra will uncover the Newman family's involvement in Ashland Locke's death.
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Mishael Morgan Leaving Again?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Mishael Morgan's status with the show after rumors circulate she's leaving again.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
SheKnows
The Young and the Restless’ Diane Has Someone New Lookin’ to Bring Her Down!
Given how much trouble The Young and the Restless’ Diane Jenkins stirred up during her time in Genoa City, you just know there are secrets waiting to be dug up from her time in Los Angeles. Who knows what Jack’s ex and Kyle’s mom was up to before she used Keemo’s death as a means of inserting herself back into their lives?
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans In An Uproar
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Adam Just Did the Unthinkable — and Opened Up a Whole New World of Possibilities for a Toxic Relationship
Well, that was unexpected. On today’s The Young and the Restless, Adam just put aside his own vendetta and thirst for Newman power and warned Victoria about Ashland! The man’s out for blood, and not of the corporate kind. Adam may be many things, but he doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt. This time. Forget about that little bomb incident a few years back…
SheKnows
Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful Have One Big Bad Problem in Common — and It’s Entirely Fixable!
If you go back to the same well too often, ya know what happens to the well? It runs dry!. What does a good soap need? Complicated families, star-crossed lovers, good guys trying to do the right thing and bad guys doing just the opposite. The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have all of the above in spades… except for one: bad guys.
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roof
Christian Jules LeBlanc is a soap icon for his 30-year role as Michael Baldwin on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless. The actor is currently starring in the Off-Broadway production of the Tennessee Williams play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof that opened in July at The Theater at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street) in New York.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Alum Announces Pregnancy With a Series of Too-Cute Photos
One stick, two stick, three stick, it’s official!. It seems as though the baby bug has swept across daytime as of late and the newest announcement comes from The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo). The actor shared his wife Janaina’s post on Instagram that begin with, “It’s official.”
SheKnows
Young & Restless Alum Tyler Johnson Thanks His ‘Favorite Girlfriend’ for Making ‘a Dream of Mine Come True’
A relationship filled with happiness, sadness and so many different stories. It’s been well over a year since Tyler Johnson left daytime behind and if you miss seeing his former Genoa City character Theo on The Young and the Restless we have some good news for you. He may not be returning to the CBS soap but fans will get the chance to see him starring as Conrad, opposite Bonnie Piesse as Molly, in the new film My Favorite Girlfriend, which is set to be released on Tuesday, August 9.
SheKnows
Heading for Her Wedding, Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Hopes Fans Will Say ‘I Do… Have Ideas!’
Camryn Grimes is getting married! This, of course, isn’t news for fans of The Young and the Restless and Mariah. Then-boyfriend Brock Powell popped the question back in January of this year and Grimes, as we all know had a very enthusiastic “Yes!”. What is news, though, is...
SheKnows
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall. St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live. He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on...
Soap actress Robyn Griggs has passed away
Soap Hub is reporting that actress Robin Griggs who portrayed Maggie Corey on Another World has died. It was reported only a few days ago that the 49-year-old had gone into hospice care after battling ovarian cancer since 2020. An August 13 post on her Facebook page said the following: “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” Her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, added on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kevin Brings Chance Game Changing Information — and Nikki Enlists a New Ally in the War Against Diane
Devon and Nate just can’t seem to see eye to eye. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 15 – 19, Kevin has big news to share with Chance. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week Chance continued to put the...
