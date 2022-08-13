A relationship filled with happiness, sadness and so many different stories. It’s been well over a year since Tyler Johnson left daytime behind and if you miss seeing his former Genoa City character Theo on The Young and the Restless we have some good news for you. He may not be returning to the CBS soap but fans will get the chance to see him starring as Conrad, opposite Bonnie Piesse as Molly, in the new film My Favorite Girlfriend, which is set to be released on Tuesday, August 9.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO