Free Micro Chip Clinics for Cats and Dogs Starts This Week in Ponca City
The Northern Oklahoma Regional Animal Care Facility, formerly known as the Ponca City Animal Control, is now located at 705 East Hubbard Road. The shelter is open Monday thru Friday 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm. They will begin offering free microchip clinics to the Ponca City...
OHP: Wrong-Way Logan County Crash Turns Deadly, Troopers Investigating
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person is dead and another is at the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Highway 33 in Logan County. The OHP says the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. The person driving the wrong-way vehicle was...
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
Winfield Police: Drunk Driver On Stolen Fork Lift Damaged Cowley County Home
A 24-year-old rural Winfield man remains in the Cowley County Jail following an investigation into a possible drunk driver on a forklift, according to a media release. John Carr was arrested Wednesday after Winfield Police determined he had burglarized Schmidt and Sons on West Ninth and taken the forklift without permission. He was booked on charges of DUI, burglary, felony theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
Noble County Sheriff’s Office and PPD
Noble County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted a taser certification training for Detention Officers and Deputies with the assistance of Perry Police Department for two days. Officers are required to receive an eight hour course on the education of utlitizing a taser, including but not limited to: The policies to legally abide by, use of force and distance to use, the risks and effects of using a…
Stillwater police arrest school bomb threat suspect
A man was arrested in Tulsa, Tuesday, accused of calling in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.
Crash on SH-33 claims a life; another seriously injured
There remains more questions than answers surrounding a fatality accident that took place Saturday evening on State Highway 33. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Heartland Medical, Langston Fire, Langston Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash just east of Country Road 76 at 5:25 p.m.
Stillwater police need help identifying forgery suspect
Stillwater police are asking for the public's help identifying a forgery suspect.
Jail bookings August 4-10
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Aug. 4-10 include:. Kimberly Ray Aexlson, 23, Newkirk, embezzlement of bank funds. Stacy Louise Bailey, 36, Ponca City, domestic assault and battery. Christopher Barnard, 42, aggravated assault and battery. Johnathan Brasher, 29, Tonkawa, drug charges. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw Hold. Thomas...
Tonkawa man convicted on 15 burglary charges
NEWKIRK — Bryce Christopher Clement, 21, Tonkawa, entered no contest pleas to 15 counts of third degree burglary, conspiracy, knowingly receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in Kay County District Court. Clement and two others were arrested by Tonkawa police in December...
Sample ballots available for Aug. 23 election
NEWKIRK — Sample ballots are available for the Aug. 23 Election. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Kay County Election Board during normal business hours. County Election Board Secretary, Carol Leaming,...
Enid police warn of person making fake social media posts about crimes
ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department put out a warning after they said someone made fake social media posts about crimes happening in the northern Oklahoma city. "Someone has been making erroneous posts concerning horrific crimes in Enid across multiple social media platforms. These posts are blatantly false and are in no way true," Enid Police Department officials posted to social media. "While the purpose for making such claims remains a mystery to us, we want to tell the Enid community that if such a crime were to occur, we would inform you all directly with a post via our official social media channels."
Enid police need help identifying people connected to counterfeit cash
Enid Police Department officials are asking community members to help identify two people connected to the passing of counterfeit bills.
Mirrors of Yesterday
10 Years Ago The Koch Family Reunion, descendants of Abraham and DeEtte (O’Roke) Koch, was held at the Orlando Community center in Orlando. The festivities started with a prayer and pot-luck dinner for all in attendance. After dinner, the meeting was called to order by Clarence Koch, who served a president. 25 Years Ago With the exception of a part time jailer, the Noble county sheriff’s…
Drowning victim identified at Lake Eufaula
Officials say it all started when someone reported an abandoned boat in the water.
AP’s Top 25 College Football Poll is out
Football season is just around the corner, and two of Oklahoma's universities have made the top 25 in the latest preseason poll.
Cowboys meet with media
The Oklahoma State football team held a two-hour practice inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center on Saturday morning with just under three weeks until the season opener against Central Michigan on Sept. 1. Head coach Mike Gundy met with the media before practice began, while some of the Cowboys spoke following the conclusion of practice. Here is some of what they had to say: Head Coach Mike…
