Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past

Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
KTUL

Nearly 10,000 outages in northeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are over 9,000 without power in northeastern Oklahoma. There are nearly 8,000 without power in east Tulsa into the Inola area. To see updates concerning outages, visit the outage map.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

QuikTrip opens new checkout free location in BOK Tower

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip has opened a new checkout-free location in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center. The downtown Tulsa location is the first QuikTrip to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for shoppers. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is designed to...
News On 6

Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline

The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
Z94

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
