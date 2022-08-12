Read full article on original website
Universal free school lunches comes to an end – here’s how to check if your student still qualifies
Parents with kids in Oklahoma public schools, listen up! Free school lunches for all students has come to an end.
School lunches will no longer be free for all students
“We’ve been used to the last couple of years breakfast and lunch being completely free year round,” said Amanda Grace a parent of two kids in the Broken Arrow School District.
readfrontier.org
State Department of Education now admits audio from a Tulsa teacher training was the same as the slides
Contradicting earlier statements, the Oklahoma State Department of Education now admits that audio from a Tulsa teacher training found to violate a state law banning some teachings about race was actually the same as text from slides that it determined were OK. “To clarify, the audio was the same,” Department...
okstate.edu
Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past
Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
Election 2022: Runoffs in key Oklahoma races on August ballot
The primary election in June came down to the wire in some races — and just close enough in others to warrant a runoff vote.
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
Lawsuit for slander filed in race for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner seat
TULSA, Okla. — An attorney for State Rep. Sean Roberts (R-Hominy) held a news conference today to address sexual assault and child abuse claims made against him. Attorney Scott Loftis did most of the talking Tuesday, with Rep. Roberts not saying a word and simply standing to the side.
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
thechronicle.news
Michael Total: What Oklahoma Metropolis can educate Tulsa about shedding | Native Information
On a Wednesday afternoon in late October 1991, Mayor Ron Norick was enjoying golf when he obtained a telephone name from the CEO of United Airways. Oklahoma Metropolis was certainly one of three finalists for a $1 billion upkeep facility, a mission that dozens of cities nationwide, together with Tulsa, had initially sought. Now the corporate had decided.
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
KTUL
Nearly 10,000 outages in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are over 9,000 without power in northeastern Oklahoma. There are nearly 8,000 without power in east Tulsa into the Inola area. To see updates concerning outages, visit the outage map.
QuikTrip opens new checkout free location in BOK Tower
TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip has opened a new checkout-free location in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center. The downtown Tulsa location is the first QuikTrip to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for shoppers. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is designed to...
News On 6
Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline
The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
news9.com
Parents Of UCO Student Killed By Drunk Driver Take Edmond Wedding Venue To Court
The parents of a University of Central Oklahoma student killed by a drunk driver went back to court on Thursday in Canadian County. A hearing was held for the civil lawsuit Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed against an Edmond wedding venue after Marissa Murrow’s tragic death. The Murrow’s said...
Judge rules Tulsa attorney will go on trial for single rape charge
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney will go on trial for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend. A Tulsa County judge determined Monday there is enough probable cause for Jeffrey Krigel to face trial. Krigel will be formally arraigned in district court next month on a single count of first-degree rape.
AP’s Top 25 College Football Poll is out
Football season is just around the corner, and two of Oklahoma's universities have made the top 25 in the latest preseason poll.
