okcfox.com
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
WATCH: David Payne Explains His Fashion Statement
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne shared the story of how a bag got on his head.
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
KOCO
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
KOCO
Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
KFOR
Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of Oklahoma including OKC Metro today!
Good Morning! A Heat Advisory is going for central and eastern OK thru 7 PM this evening. The hour by hour temp forecast shows highs in the low 100s for much of the state including OKC. The feels like temp slightly higher near 105 in OKC. A cold front arrives tonight with cooler temps and scattered showers / t’storms. The heaviest rain ends Wednesday AM but clouds and some lighter showers will linger Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and some rain will keep temps down with highs only 70s and 80s and a north wind on Wednesday. After a hotter weekend a secondary surge of cooler air with increasing storm chances arrives Monday thru Wednesday of next week. Fingers crossed!
KOCO
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
KOCO
OU Health, United Health Care come to agreement after terminating some services
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care finally came to a resolution after terminating some services. The two organizations have been going back and forth on their contract since last fall. This heavily impacted hospital and clinic facility services. UHC has agreed to process out-of-network claims that...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States
Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
okcfox.com
Big Shoutout to Comedy Legend Kevin Hart
We're giving a big Oklahoma shoutout to Kevin Hart. The comedy legend donated one hundred thousand dollars to the OKC Non-profit Positive Tomorrows. Mayor David Holt has officially declared August 14th Kevin Hart Day in OKC.
poncacitynow.com
Free Micro Chip Clinics for Cats and Dogs Starts This Week in Ponca City
The Northern Oklahoma Regional Animal Care Facility, formerly known as the Ponca City Animal Control, is now located at 705 East Hubbard Road. The shelter is open Monday thru Friday 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm. They will begin offering free microchip clinics to the Ponca City...
oklahomawatch.org
Faced With COVID, A Desperate Man’s Sobriety, Survival Fell to His Mother When Rehab Center Evicted Him
Lisa Scruggs figures she’s been to every drug house in Oklahoma City. She was used to finding her son in desperate shape. But on a 100-degree July day in 2020, when Josh called from a rehab facility in Lawton telling her he had been kicked out, she knew this rescue mission was different.
KOCO
Popular Oklahoma City restaurant closing its doors after 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for four decades. Ingrid's posted on social media that it's closing its kitchen after 45 years. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Ingrid’s Kitchen. Thank you to...
KOCO
Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in ‘online romance scams’ targeting seniors, SALT program helping
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a rise in seniors in our community getting scammed. Currently, online romance scams are the biggest issue they're seeing throughout the county.
KOCO
Enid police warn of person making fake social media posts about crimes
ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department put out a warning after they said someone made fake social media posts about crimes happening in the northern Oklahoma city. "Someone has been making erroneous posts concerning horrific crimes in Enid across multiple social media platforms. These posts are blatantly false and are in no way true," Enid Police Department officials posted to social media. "While the purpose for making such claims remains a mystery to us, we want to tell the Enid community that if such a crime were to occur, we would inform you all directly with a post via our official social media channels."
Universal free school lunches comes to an end – here’s how to check if your student still qualifies
Parents with kids in Oklahoma public schools, listen up! Free school lunches for all students has come to an end.
