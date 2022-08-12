Good Morning! A Heat Advisory is going for central and eastern OK thru 7 PM this evening. The hour by hour temp forecast shows highs in the low 100s for much of the state including OKC. The feels like temp slightly higher near 105 in OKC. A cold front arrives tonight with cooler temps and scattered showers / t’storms. The heaviest rain ends Wednesday AM but clouds and some lighter showers will linger Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and some rain will keep temps down with highs only 70s and 80s and a north wind on Wednesday. After a hotter weekend a secondary surge of cooler air with increasing storm chances arrives Monday thru Wednesday of next week. Fingers crossed!

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO