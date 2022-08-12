ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble County, OK

Noble County, OK
Oklahoma Government
Perry, OK
KOCO

Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of Oklahoma including OKC Metro today!

Good Morning! A Heat Advisory is going for central and eastern OK thru 7 PM this evening. The hour by hour temp forecast shows highs in the low 100s for much of the state including OKC. The feels like temp slightly higher near 105 in OKC. A cold front arrives tonight with cooler temps and scattered showers / t’storms. The heaviest rain ends Wednesday AM but clouds and some lighter showers will linger Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and some rain will keep temps down with highs only 70s and 80s and a north wind on Wednesday. After a hotter weekend a secondary surge of cooler air with increasing storm chances arrives Monday thru Wednesday of next week. Fingers crossed!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States

Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Big Shoutout to Comedy Legend Kevin Hart

We're giving a big Oklahoma shoutout to Kevin Hart. The comedy legend donated one hundred thousand dollars to the OKC Non-profit Positive Tomorrows. Mayor David Holt has officially declared August 14th Kevin Hart Day in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Enid police warn of person making fake social media posts about crimes

ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department put out a warning after they said someone made fake social media posts about crimes happening in the northern Oklahoma city. "Someone has been making erroneous posts concerning horrific crimes in Enid across multiple social media platforms. These posts are blatantly false and are in no way true," Enid Police Department officials posted to social media. "While the purpose for making such claims remains a mystery to us, we want to tell the Enid community that if such a crime were to occur, we would inform you all directly with a post via our official social media channels."
ENID, OK

