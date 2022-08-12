ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Education

OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States

Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
