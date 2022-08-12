Read full article on original website
KOCO
OU Health, United Health Care come to agreement after terminating some services
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care finally came to a resolution after terminating some services. The two organizations have been going back and forth on their contract since last fall. This heavily impacted hospital and clinic facility services. UHC has agreed to process out-of-network claims that...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
Universal free school lunches comes to an end – here’s how to check if your student still qualifies
Parents with kids in Oklahoma public schools, listen up! Free school lunches for all students has come to an end.
OKC VeloCity
OKC’s expanding bus service provides efficient, affordable option for traveling around city
Now that Oklahoma City is ranked as the 20th largest city in the nation according to the 2020 census, having a premier and efficient public transportation system is more important than ever. As Oklahoma City’s population increases, so does the need for more routes and more buses to satisfy the demand from a growing population.
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States
Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
KOCO
Popular Oklahoma City restaurant closing its doors after 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for four decades. Ingrid's posted on social media that it's closing its kitchen after 45 years. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Ingrid’s Kitchen. Thank you to...
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
KOCO
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
WATCH: David Payne Explains His Fashion Statement
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne shared the story of how a bag got on his head.
KOCO
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
OU cancer treatment drug now being conducted in clinical trials in Oklahoma City
University of Oklahoma Health researchers have made a potentially historic breakthrough in cancer treatment.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in ‘online romance scams’ targeting seniors, SALT program helping
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a rise in seniors in our community getting scammed. Currently, online romance scams are the biggest issue they're seeing throughout the county.
KOCO
Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
news9.com
Medical Minute: Lone Star Ticks And Meat Allergies
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tick bites can cause all sorts of diseases from Lyme's to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but one type of tick can also bring on food allergies. News 9's Robin Marsh has Tuesday's Medical Minute.
KOCO
Five officers on administrative leave after suspect shot during hostage situation in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities placed five officers on administrative leave after police shot a suspect during a hostage situation-turned-standoff over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic call near Northeast 34th and Lindsey. Police said officers learned that the suspect had a...
oknursingtimes.com
What is Functional Medicine, Why It Works
People seeking healthcare want to be healed, not just feel better for the time being. Functional medicine does just that – it focuses on getting to root cause of the health problem at hand and correcting the problem rather than just treating the symptoms so that a patient can be fully healed.
