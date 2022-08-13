ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Shrewsbury advances to American Legion World Series Final Four by topping South Carolina

SHELBY, N.C. — The postseason pop in Zach Amero's bat has powered Shrewsbury Post 397 to its rewarding run at the American Legion World Series. Amero, a former St. John's High standout from Auburn, delivered the first three runs for Post 397 in its 4-1 elimination-game victory Saturday night over Camden, South Carolina, and Shrewsbury is...
SHREWSBURY, MA
1420 WBSM

Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed

Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Seacoast Current

Steven Tyler is Ready to Perform in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Norfolk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Plainville, MA
City
Wrentham, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Italian Festival going strong on third day

WORCESTER, Mass. — Saturday marks day three of Worcester’s Italian Festival. After a two-year break, the support for the event is as strong as ever. People of all ages say they love the atmosphere of the festival. With fun things like face painting for kids and vendors selling...
WORCESTER, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kennedy
Person
Babe Ruth
Live 95.9

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Philip#Norfolk Select Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fallriverreporter.com

Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
JAMESTOWN, RI
wgbh.org

Massachusetts triple-deckers can be full of fire hazards. Here’s why.

When Lorraine Adams sees a triple-decker in Worcester, she remembers the fires. Adams was 15 when old electric wiring in a three-decker she and her family rented ignited a blaze that completely burned the building. Nobody was injured, but the family lost all of their belongings and had to immediately find somewhere new to live.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight

A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy