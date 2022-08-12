Read full article on original website
New details: Hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about a hostage situation that ended with an officer-involved shooting.
KOCO
Five officers on administrative leave after suspect shot during hostage situation in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities placed five officers on administrative leave after police shot a suspect during a hostage situation-turned-standoff over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic call near Northeast 34th and Lindsey. Police said officers learned that the suspect had a...
Luther Police Uncover Drugs And Stolen Firearm During Traffic Stop
Luther Police said officers pulled Bridgett Mitchell over late Friday night. During the traffic stop, police found drugs and a stolen firearm in her car. Mitchell was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
okcfox.com
Luther police arrest woman after drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police arrested a woman after they said drugs and a firearm were found in her car during a routine traffic stop on Friday night. A Luther police officer pulled over Bridgett Mitchell for a minor traffic violation around 11 p.m. on Friday near 5th and Dogwood.
Stillwater police need help identifying forgery suspect
Stillwater police are asking for the public's help identifying a forgery suspect.
One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman
Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in ‘online romance scams’ targeting seniors, SALT program helping
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a rise in seniors in our community getting scammed. Currently, online romance scams are the biggest issue they're seeing throughout the county.
Court Documents Identify Armed Man Shot By Police During NE OKC Hostage Situation
An unwelcome visitor reportedly armed with a knife and gun Saturday took a northeast Oklahoma City mother and her 13-year-old son hostage in their home. Police said Terrance Harris, 38, pointed a gun at officers. Police officials confirmed Monday five officers were placed on paid administrative leave after they fired at the suspect.
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.
KOCO
One dead, two injured after pursuit leads to crash on I-35 in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A person died and two others were injured after a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 late Monday night in Cleveland County. Authorities said the chase started on I-35 in south Oklahoma City after the driver stole a pickup truck. Once the pursuit reached south of Oklahoma City and went into Norman, things turned dangerous.
KOCO
Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. KOCO 5 will provide more details when they...
OHP: 17-Year-Old Killed In Kingfisher County ATV Crash
A 17-year-old was killed in an ATV crash late Saturday night in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Troopers said the driver was heading westbound on East 800 Road and departed the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle then struck a tree, according to OHP. The victim...
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Aug. 11-13
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:03 p.m. police took a burglary report in the 900 block of N. 8th Street. At 11:06 p.m. police took a report on a rock throwing incident. Aug. 13. At 2:06 a.m. extra patrol was requested for the 1000 block of...
okcfox.com
Woman killed in collision in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
news9.com
OCPD: 17-Year-Old In Stable Condition Following Shooting At Party, OU Med Crash
Oklahoma City police confirm that a 17-year-old victim is in stable condition following a shooting at a party in Oklahoma City and a vehicle crash at OU Medical Center. Officers responded to a vehicle that hit a retaining wall at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of Northeast 13th.
KOCO
Police in Warr Acres investigate deadly shooting
WARR ACRES, Okla. — The police in Warr Acres are investigating a deadly shooting. Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, they received a call about shots fired near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor. Authorities have not released any details about what led up to the shots...
