Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for the City of Sterling Heights

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is providing an update on the Boil Water Advisory it issued earlier today.

Effective immediately, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for City of Auburn Hills, Clinton Township, the City of Flint, Flint Township, the City of Lapeer, Orion Township, the City of Pontiac, the City of Rochester Hills, the City of Sterling Heights, the City of Troy and the City of Utica. Based on further review of GLWA’s water pressure data, it does not appear that water pressure in these communities fell below the 20psi threshold for declaring a Boil Water Advisory.

In addition, the Village of Romeo has been added to the precautionary Boil Water Advisory.

GLWA issued the precautionary Boil Water Advisory earlier today after it discovered a break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area. The 120-inch transmission main is the largest in the regional water distribution system.

Crews have identified the location of the break, which is approximately one mile west of GLWA’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility and are working to isolate the area around it so that repair work can begin. Once the leak is isolated, crews will begin to open emergency connections to other mains in the system to restore some flow to the impacted communities.

Communities that remain under a Boil Water Advisory include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Chesterfield Township, City of Imlay City, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, Mayfield Township, Village of New Haven, City of Rochester, City of Romeo, Shelby Township, Washington Township, as well as one business in Greenwood and one business in Imlay Township.

Under this precautionary Boil Water Advisory, residents should not drink the water without boiling it first. Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended since a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

GLWA is currently investigating the cause of the break. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until results from sampling verify the water is safe to drink. GLWA Water Quality will advise the affected communities when the Boil Water Advisory has been lifted.

For more information, please contact Great Lakes Water Authority Water Quality at waterquality@glwater.org or by calling (313) 926-8192 or (313) 926-8128. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.

The Authority will continue to provide updates as they become available.