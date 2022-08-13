FRAMINGHAM – McCarthy Elementary School began advertising for a music teacher for the 2022-23 school year starting today, August 15. The first day of school is August 31. According to the job posting the music teacher will “provide direct pedagogical instruction in music in order to deliver Framingham Public Schools’ high expectations for achievement, equal access to high levels of instruction, the achievement of academic proficiency for all students, and the closing of the achievement gap among subgroups within the schools.”

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO