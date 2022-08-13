ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Aguirre & Dye Graduate From Bryant University

SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND – On May 21 at Bryant University’s 159th Commencement celebration, 775 members of the class of 2022 received a Bryant degree at a time when the value of a Bryant education has never been greater. Bryant was recently ranked in the top 1% in the nation for return on investment and was also cited as a top school for economic mobility.
SMITHFIELD, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Ashland Students Earn Degrees At University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Ashland students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
BURLINGTON, VT
FraminghamSOURCE

8 Natick Students Graduate From University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Natick students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
BURLINGTON, VT
FraminghamSOURCE

McCarthy Elementary Advertising For Music Teacher

FRAMINGHAM – McCarthy Elementary School began advertising for a music teacher for the 2022-23 school year starting today, August 15. The first day of school is August 31. According to the job posting the music teacher will “provide direct pedagogical instruction in music in order to deliver Framingham Public Schools’ high expectations for achievement, equal access to high levels of instruction, the achievement of academic proficiency for all students, and the closing of the achievement gap among subgroups within the schools.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Marlborough Students Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi

FRAMINGHAM – Four Framingham State University students from Marlborough were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Kayley Lajoie. Hilary Lincoln. Isabella Queiroz. Michael Reeves. They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Marlborough Students Graduate From RIT

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,300 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year. Brandon Waddill of Marlborough received a BS in game design and development. Julia Smolowitz of Marlborough received a BS/ME in mechanical engineering. RIT’s 137th academic convocation celebration was...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Gunner Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

FRAMINGHAM – Lacy Gunner of Ashland was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. She is a student at Framingham State University. She is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Chen & Leon Graduate From RIT

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK Rochester Institute of Technology conferred more than 4,300 degrees at all of its campuses in the 2021-2022 academic year. Among the graduates were two students from Ashland. They were:. Katie Leon received a BS in biomedical engineering. Jessie Chen received a BS in mechanical engineering technology. RIT’s...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

James Alan Sousa, 62

ASHLAND – James Alan Sousa, 62 of Ashland passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Reginald and Paula (Horne) Sousa. Jimmy worked for many years at Ashland Lumber Co. and later worked as a painter for Derby Company.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Adventure Camp at Lake Waushkaum

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation closed Waushakum Beach on Friday, August 12, for its second adventure camp of the summer. The program – which costs $120 for the day – give participants a chance to do archery, fishing, kayaking & canoeing and more. The 6-hour program is for boys & girls ages 9-14.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bacon Free Library Advertising For Assistant Director

NATICK – The Bacon Free Library is searching for their next Assistant Director. The Assistant Director also serves as Head of Children’s Services. The Bacon Free Library offers over 200 children’s programs annually on its beautiful grounds and in its historic building. The Library has a staff of 6 part-time employees and a full-time director and is open 45 hours per week. This is a 32 hour/week benefited position.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Lt. Governor Candidate Gouveia Visits Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Lt. Governor candidate Tami Gouveia visited Framingham yesterday, August 12. The 14th Middlesex District State Representative from Acton stopped by the Framingham Democrats tent at the Framingham Centre Common during the Friday night concert. Framingham Democrat Norma Shulman, who has endorsed her, was introducing her to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Shawn Paul Moran, 68

FRAMINGHAM – Shawn Paul Moran, 68 of South Chatham, and formerly of Framingham, and Natick, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Lahey Clinic, on August 10, 2022, following complications from a brief medical illness. Shawn was the loving and proud father of his son, Ryan Moran, and his wife...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Sousa Campaigns at Framingham Concert

FRAMINGHAM – With less than 4 weeks to the Democratic Primary, 6th Middlesex District state representative candidate Priscila Sousa was campaigning at the Framingham Centre Common on Friday night, August 12, before the Framingham Parks & Recreation concert. Sousa was joined with her mom Luciana, local supporters and members...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
