Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Nneka Ogwumike isn't quitting on Sparks. She wants to stay and 'build our house'
Despite enduring a tumultuous season, team leader Nneka Ogwumike wants to remain with the Sparks and help turn around the franchise in 2023.
What's next for the Sparks' unrestricted free agents?
What's next for the Sparks' free agents? Katie Lou Samuelson and Chennedy Carter are the only players on protected contracts for next year.
Grizzlies Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s summer rages on, and many crucial narratives remain unresolved. Of course, one looms above all the rest. Kevin Durant is still a Brooklyn Net. Officially, anyway. By all accounts, the superstar wing is checked out of the organization. Recently, rumors have surfaced suggesting that Durant approached team...
3 NBA rookies under most pressure to perform this season
While the 2022-’23 season is months away, NBA rookies are hard at work preparing for their first year in professional
Stephon Marbury blames LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Lakers' recent shortcomings
Stephon Marbury is one of the most unique superstars in basketball history. After being a highly-touted high schooler and college player, Marbury went on to have a solid but somewhat underwhelming NBA career. Just when it seemed like the story on his career was written, he went to China and...
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season
The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked
According to reports, the games for the biggest day of the NBA’s regular season schedule have been decided. The defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. Likewise, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will square off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will travel to […] The post NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
First Clippers-Lakers game of 2022-23 season set for Oct. 20
The Lakers have won 17 NBA championships, while the Clippers have won none. But the rivalry between these two teams has favored the Clippers in recent years. The Clippers are 32-7 against the Lakers over the last 10 years, including seven straight wins in the last two seasons. Kawhi Leonard,...
WATCH: James Banks Dunks On 4x NBA All-Star Paul Millsap At AEBL
Former Georgia Tech Basketball star James Banks threw down a dunk on four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap at AEBL in Atlanta. Millsap has played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
Why Stephen Curry Is NBA’s Greatest Ever Point Guard
When the thought of who the best player is at a specific position in the history of the NBA, not only do you focus on the numbers, but also the impact a player has not only on the court, but also off the court to represent an organization. The off...
