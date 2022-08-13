ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked

According to reports, the games for the biggest day of the NBA’s regular season schedule have been decided. The defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. Likewise, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will square off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will travel to […] The post NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Yardbarker

First Clippers-Lakers game of 2022-23 season set for Oct. 20

The Lakers have won 17 NBA championships, while the Clippers have won none. But the rivalry between these two teams has favored the Clippers in recent years. The Clippers are 32-7 against the Lakers over the last 10 years, including seven straight wins in the last two seasons. Kawhi Leonard,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Derek Fisher
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Brittney Sykes

Comments / 0

Community Policy