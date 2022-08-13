Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Could the Phillies Steal deGrom from the Mets this Offseason?
The Philadelphia Phillies could make a surprise push for Jacob deGrom this offseason if and when he opts out of his contract with the New York Mets.
MLB odds: Athletics vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros go head-to-head this evening for game two of this AL West showdown. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Athletics-Astros prediction and pick will be revealed. Losers of six straight ballgames, the A’s sit in a position where playing for pride and not embarrassing themselves is […] The post MLB odds: Athletics vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series
New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
Yardbarker
The New York Mets take game two from the Phillies in a nail biter
After having their six-game winning streak snapped Friday night, the New York Mets got the job done in game two of an important series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Anchored by dominance from Jacob deGrom, the Mets won 1-0 at Citi Field Saturday night. The Mets are now 34 games over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL
The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones says Mets are one of the best teams in MLB
The Braves are embarking on arguably their toughest stretch of the season this week. It begins with a four-game series versus the Mets, who have owned Atlanta so far this season. And it ends with a World Series rematch against the Astros, as they come to Truist Park for a three-game set. Thankfully, all seven games take place at home, but this week still has the potential to sink the Braves’ ship if they don’t play their best baseball.
Yardbarker
Division series on road with Braves and Phillies, big week ahead for New York Mets
Since the last week of July, the New York Mets have played some incredible baseball and against some quality opponents as well. Over their last 20 games, the Mets are a remarkable 17-3 while playing against top-level teams like the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies. In the order mentioned, those teams are fourth through seventh wins for wins in all of baseball. The Mets have won six consecutive series.
Yardbarker
NL East odds: Bettors hammer Phillies to win NL East despite Mets' commanding division lead
The New York Mets haven't trailed in the NL East all season long. As of August 15, the Mets lead the Braves by 5.5 games in the NL East, holding a record of 75-40 on the season. The Braves, along with the Phillies, are both extremely hot as of late and refuse to wave the white flag in the NL East. But currently, the Phillies are 11.5 games out of the NL East, despite winning 7 of their last 10 games.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom dominates the Philadelphia Phillies, striking out 10 in latest start
New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom continues to give fans hope that their best move at the MLB trade deadline wasn’t a big deal for another team’s star, but the return of one of their own just in time for a playoff push. On Saturday, the Mets once...
Comments / 0