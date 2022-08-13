Read full article on original website
Nettie 2028
1d ago
I don’t understand why this is the first time anyone is hearing about her going missing 🥺 I am praying she makes it home safely, back to her family where she belongs 🙏🏻♥️🙏🏻
Temporarily Immortal
1d ago
4 months? This is my first time hearing about it. Why is this not all over the news like the missing girl from Truckee?
1-year-old boy abducted in Riverside found safe
An Amber Alert issued 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted out of Riverside County was deactivated Monday afternoon after he was found safe.Authorities issued the Amber Alert after they say Bradley Nicolas was taken by 42-year-old Julio "Armando" Ramirez at Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road in Riverside on Monday at about 7:28 a.m. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Ramirez is the child's biological father.The alert was deactivated at about 1:30 p.m.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child found safe in Riverside County; man in custody
Investigators said Bradley Nicolas was located and the suspect, a man they identified as Julio Ramirez, has since been placed into custody.
mynewsla.com
Jurupa Child Allegedly Snatched Found Safe, Suspect Arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted Monday from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Armando Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide...
Teen shot to death during street takeover in Willowbrook: Neighbors
A teen was fatally shot in Willowbrook late Sunday during what neighbors described as a street takeover. The shooting occurred just before midnight in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a street racing call and a gunshot victim, and found the victim suffering from […]
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton today
crimevoice.com
Man charged with murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death
DESERT HOT SPRINGS – Murder charges were filed 08/11/2022 for a fatal drug-overdose case that began on August 12, 2021. One year ago, Officers were immediately dispatched to the 66000 block of Flora Avenue in the City of Desert Hot Springs when a female adult was found unresponsive. Sergeant Ryan Marcuse announced, “Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined a 32-year-old female was having a medical emergency from a possible fentanyl poisoning.”
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Early Morning Perris Shooting Identified, Two Others Injured
Authorities Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Perris. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Robert Chavez, 36, died at the scene and two others were injured...
Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Murder suspect fatally shot after allegedly pointing handgun at deputies in Victorville
Authorities say a murder suspect that had been sought in Los Angeles was fatally wounded while deputies attempted to apprehend him in Victorville. Just before being shot by deputies Thursday, authorities say Byron Hayes pointed a handgun at deputies who had arrived at a home in the 12600 block of Westway Lane seeking to arrest him. Hayes, a 33-year-old resident of Victorville, at the time had barricaded himself inside the home and authorities had spent time negotiating with him to surrender. After Hayes was shot, medical aid was rendered and Hayes had been rushed to a hospital. It was there that he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff' Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
NBC Los Angeles
One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake St., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
2urbangirls.com
Murder convictions reversed in Compton shooting that left 3-year-old dead
LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Friday reversed the convictions of two ex-convicts for the murder of a 3-year-old boy who was struck by gunfire during a shootout between the two men in the parking lot of a Compton liquor store. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd...
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
foxla.com
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
L.A. Weekly
Alberto Leal and Lashonda Davis Killed in Pursuit Crash on Figueroa Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Traffic Accident near 48th Street Left Two Fatalities. The incident started on August 2nd, at around 11:30 a.m. at the 4800 block of Figueroa Street. According to reports, police were pursuing the suspect driver. At West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, the driver drove into a homeless encampment and fatally struck Leal and Davis.
Pedestrian killed following multi-vehicle crash in Bell
A pedestrian died Saturday night after he was hit by a car that crashed into four other vehicles in Bell. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Walker and Gage avenues. According to Sgt. Marron of the Bell Police Department, a Dodge Charger crashed into a sedan in the intersection and […]
