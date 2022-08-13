ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox40jackson.com

Chicago weekend violence: 8 murdered, 44 shot, including 5 teenagers shot in a single incident

Between Friday and Sunday in Chicago, eight people were killed out of 44 total victims shot in 35 separate incidents, according to the Chicago Police Department. One such incident in the early morning hours of Sunday on the 1800 block of West 78th Street in Chicago’s South Side left five victims between the ages of 17 and 19 with gunshot wounds, including one 19-year-old woman who was pronounced dead after being shot in the chest and arm.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com

Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery

CHICAGO - Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side. The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.
WHIO Dayton

Suspected serial groper charged in Chicago’s South Loop attacks

CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of groping several women in the city’s South Loop area has been charged with multiple felonies. Officials with the Chicago Police Department confirmed to WGN-TV that Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after being identified as “the man who rode around on a one-wheel motorized scooter groping women.
WDBO

Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt

GURNEE, Ill. — (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting outside a Chicago-area amusement park's entrance that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags...
fox32chicago.com

Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery attempt

CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot in Lawndale over the weekend when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a pair of robbers, one of whom may also have been wounded. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car in...
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
cwbchicago.com

Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Volunteers protect pedestrians from DLSD red light scofflaws, CPD enables the lawbreakers

On February 28, a BMW driver fatally struck technical consulting engineer Gerardo Marciales, 41, as he rode a Divvy bike west from the Lakefront Trail across DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive. Merciales had a walk signal as he rode in the crosswalk on the north leg of the intersection. The northbound motorist had a green left-turn arrow, but the light for proceeding north was was red, and he ran it.
