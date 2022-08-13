Read full article on original website
fox40jackson.com
Chicago weekend violence: 8 murdered, 44 shot, including 5 teenagers shot in a single incident
Between Friday and Sunday in Chicago, eight people were killed out of 44 total victims shot in 35 separate incidents, according to the Chicago Police Department. One such incident in the early morning hours of Sunday on the 1800 block of West 78th Street in Chicago’s South Side left five victims between the ages of 17 and 19 with gunshot wounds, including one 19-year-old woman who was pronounced dead after being shot in the chest and arm.
Man gravely wounded in Englewood shooting outside South Side CTA Red Line station: Chicago police
The man got into an argument with another man before the shooting, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery
CHICAGO - Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side. The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.
Woodridge man found with AR-15 rifle and guns in Englewood could be free on bail
Alexander Podgorny the man from suburban Woodridge, 27 miles from Chicago, in DuPage County, who was found with an AR-15 rifle and four other loaded guns on August 4 in Moran Park in Englewood, could be set free on electronic monitoring after he fired several shots at 3:30 a.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warning: Man disguised himself at city worker, demanded money from Mag Mile businesses
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners about a man disguising himself as a city worker in order to get paid for fraudulent services. In each incident, police say the man entered a business along Michigan Avenue and identified himself as an inspector checking carbon monoxide meters. After spending...
Chicago crime: Police warn Northwest Side residents of ruse burglaries targeting seniors
Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents about "ruse burglaries" targeting senior citizens.
Suspected serial groper charged in Chicago’s South Loop attacks
CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of groping several women in the city’s South Loop area has been charged with multiple felonies. Officials with the Chicago Police Department confirmed to WGN-TV that Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after being identified as “the man who rode around on a one-wheel motorized scooter groping women.
3 teens shot in 5 hour span on South Side, 1 fatally: CPD
Street violence this weekend in Chicago included the shootings of three teenagers. One teen is dead, two wounded in separate incidents. A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Sunday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m., near 131st and Lawrence.
ABC7 Chicago
CPD releases photos of car involved in deadly West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash
CHICAGO -- Chicago police released photos Monday morning of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month in West Garfield Park. A man was killed after being run over twice by two separate drivers the night of Aug. 2 in West Garfield Park. The man was crossing the...
3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
WDBO
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
GURNEE, Ill. — (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting outside a Chicago-area amusement park's entrance that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags...
fox32chicago.com
Retired Chicago cop shot on West Side during robbery attempt
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot in Lawndale over the weekend when he pulled a gun and exchanged fire with a pair of robbers, one of whom may also have been wounded. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, the 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car in...
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say
A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Volunteers protect pedestrians from DLSD red light scofflaws, CPD enables the lawbreakers
On February 28, a BMW driver fatally struck technical consulting engineer Gerardo Marciales, 41, as he rode a Divvy bike west from the Lakefront Trail across DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive. Merciales had a walk signal as he rode in the crosswalk on the north leg of the intersection. The northbound motorist had a green left-turn arrow, but the light for proceeding north was was red, and he ran it.
3 injured after shooting in parking lot at Illinois Six Flags Great America, park says
Illinois State Police responded to Six Flags Great America after reports of a shooting.
