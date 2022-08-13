Between Friday and Sunday in Chicago, eight people were killed out of 44 total victims shot in 35 separate incidents, according to the Chicago Police Department. One such incident in the early morning hours of Sunday on the 1800 block of West 78th Street in Chicago’s South Side left five victims between the ages of 17 and 19 with gunshot wounds, including one 19-year-old woman who was pronounced dead after being shot in the chest and arm.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO