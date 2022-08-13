A 24-year-old New Jersey man with alleged sympathies towards Iran has been charged with the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie.Hadi Matar is accused of stabbing the acclaimed British-Indian author up to 10 times onstage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state on Friday as he prepared to deliver a lecture.Mr Matar, who according to eyewitnesses was dressed all in black and wore a black mask, was restrained by audience members before being arrested by a New York State trooper and sheriff’s deputy. Mr Matar was carrying a backpack and electronic device, and had a fake New Jersey...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO