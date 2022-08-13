ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

Washington Examiner

Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified

The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
deseret.com

Who is Salman Rushdie? Author attacked on stage in rural New York

Salman Rushdie, an author who was targeted with death threats and bounties by Iran for his work, was attacked on a lecture stage in western New York on Friday. What happened: Just before Rushdie, 75, was to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, a reporter for The Associated Press reportedly saw a man rush the stage and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie, who fell to the ground.
Salman Rushdie
Ruhollah Khomeini
Jason Schmidt
The Independent

Salman Rushdie stabbing – man enters not guilty plea

The man accused of stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty on Saturday to charges of attempted murder and assault, in what a prosecutor called a “pre-planned” crime, as the renowned author of The Satanic Verses remained in hospital with serious injuries.A lawyer for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during a formal hearing at a court in western New York.Matar appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.A judge ordered him to be held without bail after district attorney Jason Schmidt told her...
The Independent

Hadi Matar: Who is the New Jersey man charged with attempted murder of Salman Rushdie?

A 24-year-old New Jersey man with alleged sympathies towards Iran has been charged with the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie.Hadi Matar is accused of stabbing the acclaimed British-Indian author up to 10 times onstage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state on Friday as he prepared to deliver a lecture.Mr Matar, who according to eyewitnesses was dressed all in black and wore a black mask, was restrained by audience members before being arrested by a New York State trooper and sheriff’s deputy. Mr Matar was carrying a backpack and electronic device, and had a fake New Jersey...
US News and World Report

Stabbing of Rushdie Thrusts a Tranquil Literary Retreat Into Mayhem

(Reuters) - Before Salman Rushdie arrived on Friday, the bucolic New York retreat where the author was due to speak had arranged for a law enforcement presence at his lecture, mindful that the security might be needed for a man who faced death threats. Chautauqua Institution, a haven in the...
