Video shows security and others rushing to Salman Rushdie's side moments after he was stabbed
New York State Police said Rushdie was stabbed in the neck after a man rushed on stage and attacked him.
Washington Examiner
Suspect in attack on Salman Rushdie identified
The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie while he was set to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday has been identified by authorities. Hadi Matar, 24, from Fairview, New Jersey, was named as the suspect who has been taken into custody,...
deseret.com
Who is Salman Rushdie? Author attacked on stage in rural New York
Salman Rushdie, an author who was targeted with death threats and bounties by Iran for his work, was attacked on a lecture stage in western New York on Friday. What happened: Just before Rushdie, 75, was to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, a reporter for The Associated Press reportedly saw a man rush the stage and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie, who fell to the ground.
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned,’ prosecutor says
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man accused in the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime, as the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remained hospitalized with serious injuries.
Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator and talking a day after being stabbed
Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and is able to talk a day after being stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture.
Salman Rushdie stabbing – man enters not guilty plea
The man accused of stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty on Saturday to charges of attempted murder and assault, in what a prosecutor called a “pre-planned” crime, as the renowned author of The Satanic Verses remained in hospital with serious injuries.A lawyer for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during a formal hearing at a court in western New York.Matar appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.A judge ordered him to be held without bail after district attorney Jason Schmidt told her...
'Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator following attack, suspect arrested and charged
A USA TODAY employee witnessed a man storm the stage in a "bizarre" attack on Salman Rushdie, who suffered stab wounds to the neck and abdomen.
Hadi Matar: Who is the New Jersey man charged with attempted murder of Salman Rushdie?
A 24-year-old New Jersey man with alleged sympathies towards Iran has been charged with the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie.Hadi Matar is accused of stabbing the acclaimed British-Indian author up to 10 times onstage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state on Friday as he prepared to deliver a lecture.Mr Matar, who according to eyewitnesses was dressed all in black and wore a black mask, was restrained by audience members before being arrested by a New York State trooper and sheriff’s deputy. Mr Matar was carrying a backpack and electronic device, and had a fake New Jersey...
Agent: Salman Rushdie on Ventilator, May Lose Eye as Attack Details Emerge
Few details about Hadi Matar, the man suspected in the stabbing, have been revealed as of Friday evening, including a motive.
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder as author remains hospitalized with "serious" wounds
The man accused of carrying out a stabbing attack against "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea in a New York court on charges of attempted murder and assault. An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment hearing. Matar appeared...
US News and World Report
Stabbing of Rushdie Thrusts a Tranquil Literary Retreat Into Mayhem
(Reuters) - Before Salman Rushdie arrived on Friday, the bucolic New York retreat where the author was due to speak had arranged for a law enforcement presence at his lecture, mindful that the security might be needed for a man who faced death threats. Chautauqua Institution, a haven in the...
