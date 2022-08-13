ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Tomase: Worst move of Red Sox' season? Moving Whitlock to bullpen

It's hard to imagine that any one decision dropped the Red Sox into last place. And yet for all that has gone wrong this season, consider how different the standings might look if the Sox had simply left Garrett Whitlock in the bullpen. For all of the injuries to the...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Kiner-Falefa helps Yankees squeeze past Red Sox 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in the go-ahead run with a safety squeeze in the ninth inning and hit his first career homer with New York, sending the AL East-leading Yankees past the Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for just their second win in 10 games. It was manager Aaron Boone’s 400th career victory with the Yankees. “It feels good to come through with the big homer and small ball,” Kiner-Falefa said. “Showing off both sides of my game. I was just happy to come out with the win, we’ve been playing a lot of close games lately.” Alex Verdugo had two hits for Boston, which had won its last two games, including a dramatic 3-2 win over New York in 10 innings on Friday night.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Jameson Taillon vs. Michael Wacha

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are playing in a series with the expected balance that ignores where each team is in their respective 2022 campaigns. It doesn’t matter that the Yanks have a commanding lead in the AL East, and the Red Sox have a sub-.500 record in last place of the division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

