ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Federal government investigating Border Patrol agents accused of taking turbans from Sikh migrants

The federal government has vowed a full investigation into allegations that Border Patrol agents confiscated and refused to return turbans from Sikh men taken into custody in Arizona upon illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency responsible for inspecting and securing the nation’s land,...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.
ALTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Carrizo Springs, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Portland, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Rape#Immigration Policy#Sex Offenders#Illegal Immigrants#Violent Crime#Guatemalan#Salvadoran#The Washington Post#Getty Images#Mexican
The Conversation U.S.

Crossing the US-Mexico border is deadlier than ever for migrants – here's why

The June 2022 deaths of 53 people, victims of heat stroke, in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, show the dangers of crossing the U.S. southern border without authorization. All of the dead came from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras – the three most common origin countries of migrants encountered by the Border Patrol in 2021 and so far in 2022. Such fatalities result from two intersecting phenomena. One is the massive growth in the federal government’s policing system in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands since the mid-1990s. The other is the strong and profoundly unequal ties between the United States...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Neurologist Convicted of Raping Patients Kills Himself in Lockup

A Manhattan neurologist convicted last month of raping and sexually abusing patients under his care died by suicide early Monday in a Rikers Island lockup.Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on July 29 of forcing at least half a dozen women into sex acts by threatening, among other things, to withhold highly addictive painkillers he had prescribed.Cruciani’s lawyer, Frederick Sosinski, confirmed his client’s death in an email to The Daily Beast.“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” Sosinski said.A New York City Fire...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

ACLU wants US border officials to stop helping Abbott remove illegal immigrants

The nation’s largest civil rights organization is pressuring the Biden administration to bar federal law enforcement at the southern border from working with Texas troopers as the state attempts to return illegal immigrants to Mexico. The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday told the Department of Homeland Security it...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy