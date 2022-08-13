Read full article on original website
Man Punches Hispanic Woman in Face on 7-Train in Apparent Bias Attack in LIC
The police released a photo Saturday of a man who allegedly punched a 42-year-old Hispanic woman in the face—in an apparent bias attack–on a Manhattan-bound 7 train last month. The suspect allegedly approached the woman on the 7 train at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday July 2 as...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Suspect in attack on 'Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie enters not-guilty plea in New York court.
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Suspect in attack on 'Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie enters not-guilty plea in New York court. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New Video Shows Salman Rushdie Attack, NJ Suspect In Custody
A newly-released video shows the stabbing of Salman Rushdie. The author was attacked while speaking at the Chautauqua Institute in New York Friday, Aug. 12. Police identified Fairview, NJ's Hadi Matar, 24, as a suspect, who was in custody. His home was searched that evening. The Facebook video was posted...
nypressnews.com
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
NBC New York
Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops
Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
Teen stabbed outside Midtown Nike store following dispute with group
Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed outside a Nike store in Manhattan on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Brooklyn family among the victims in Jerusalem shooting that injured 8: officials
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Brooklyn family was among the eight victims injured when a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, according to officials and reports. Sen. Chuck Schumer said at least three of the victims were from Williamsburg, including Shia Hersh Glick, his wife, and his son. Glick […]
Giuliani Now a ‘Target’ of Criminal Probe Into Georgia Election Meddling
Former New York City mayor and long-time Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani is squarely in the sights of prosecutors in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis notified Giuliani’s lawyer in Georgia that he is now a “target” in the county’s criminal investigation into 2020 election interference, Bob Costello, another lawyer repping Giuliani, told The Daily Beast on Monday. Giuliani had been resisting a subpoena to testify before the special grand jury investigating potentially illegal election meddling by Trump and his associates. According to The New York Times, he’s scheduled to testify Wednesday and is expected to cooperate, though his attorneys forewarned he’s likely to use attorney-client privilege if asked about Trump. The disbarred attorney is in the throngs of several other probes, including the House Committee’s investigation of the Capitol riot and a DOJ probe into a scheme to use false electors.Read it at The New York Times
Brooklyn Man Attacked, Robbed of Dog and Money
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man walking his dog in front of 100 White...
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
americanmilitarynews.com
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
fox40jackson.com
New Jersey man returns borrowed book to his public library 75 years late
Bob Jablonski of Jersey City, N.J., was only 14 in 1947 when he checked out the book “Hitler,” by Oden Rudolph, from the James J. Ferris High School branch of the Jersey City Free Public Library, the Hudson Reporter noted last week. Jablonski returned the book to the...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
fox5ny.com
Shots fired in Upper Manhattan
SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
Taxi drivers rally after passengers accused of beating driver to death
NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying to support his family, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," Abigail Barwuah said.The widow of Kutin Gyimah could not hold back her tears while talking about her beloved husband, who was killed in Far Rockaway."He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right...
Security guard fatally shot on set of Law & Order was targeted: police
A 31-year-old man who was killed while working as a security guard on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” last month was tracked and targeted by a man on a bike, according to police.
4-year-old riding allegedly stolen scooter with dad killed in NYC crash
Four-year-old Mario Rosario was on the scooter with his father and suffered severe head injuries. He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.
Scammers targeted NYPD on Staten Island, officials say, amid surge in dreaded robotexts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Not even the NYPD is safe from robotext scammers. The department’s 122nd Precinct took to social media over the weekend to share a screenshot of a suspicious text, with the caption that started, “I received a scam text.”. The unsolicited message, showing a...
Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Ave. at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
