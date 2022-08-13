ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NJ

nypressnews.com

Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry

Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops

Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn family among the victims in Jerusalem shooting that injured 8: officials

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Brooklyn family was among the eight victims injured when a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday, according to officials and reports. Sen. Chuck Schumer said at least three of the victims were from Williamsburg, including Shia Hersh Glick, his wife, and his son. Glick […]
TheDailyBeast

Giuliani Now a ‘Target’ of Criminal Probe Into Georgia Election Meddling

Former New York City mayor and long-time Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani is squarely in the sights of prosecutors in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis notified Giuliani’s lawyer in Georgia that he is now a “target” in the county’s criminal investigation into 2020 election interference, Bob Costello, another lawyer repping Giuliani, told The Daily Beast on Monday. Giuliani had been resisting a subpoena to testify before the special grand jury investigating potentially illegal election meddling by Trump and his associates. According to The New York Times, he’s scheduled to testify Wednesday and is expected to cooperate, though his attorneys forewarned he’s likely to use attorney-client privilege if asked about Trump. The disbarred attorney is in the throngs of several other probes, including the House Committee’s investigation of the Capitol riot and a DOJ probe into a scheme to use false electors.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salman Rushdie
Ruhollah Khomeini
Daily News

SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor

New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
QUEENS, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Shots fired in Upper Manhattan

SkyFOX was over East Harlem on Monday where an off-duty police officer interned in a robbery. The officer opened fire but no one was hit, the NYPD said.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Taxi drivers rally after passengers accused of beating driver to death

NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying to support his family, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," Abigail Barwuah said.The widow of Kutin Gyimah could not hold back her tears while talking about her beloved husband, who was killed in Far Rockaway."He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Ave. at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
BROOKLYN, NY

