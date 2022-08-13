ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( WXIN ) – Protein shake maker Lyons Magnus is expanding its recall of nutritional and beverage products that could be contaminated.

The company previously recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products because they may have bacteria from the germ Cronobacter sakazakii. This germ can cause fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Protein shake maker recalls more than 4 dozen products

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. While the company said the list of products did not include anything for infants, it does include some products for children as young as 1.

The products may also be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. While it has not been found in the products, the company warns people not to consume them even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

This toxin can cause a severe form of food poisoning starting anywhere from six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

The release said botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

On August 10, the company announced that it is expanding its recall to include additional brands and code dates. This includes 32 additional products. There are nearly 400 additional lot codes added to the recall.

The expansion comes after continued collaboration and consultation with the FDA. The company says an analysis of the products indicates they did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

They are packed in various formats under many different brand names and distributed starting in April 2021.

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it away or return it to where they bought it for a refund. Anyone with questions can call the Lyons recall support center at 1-800-627-0577. The company also encourages people not to consume products past their best buy date.

You can find the full list of recalled products by visiting the FDA website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

