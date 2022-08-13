ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Teach Kids to Embrace Children with Special Needs at School

With school being back in session in a few weeks for many kids, it’s important to teach kids (and adults) how to handle and appreciate diversity, past the obvious differences in cultures, religions, social backgrounds, and races. But what about a disability and an obvious difference in appearance due to a medical condition or children with special needs at school?
An Important Back to School Stress Reminder

Summer break is almost over which means back to school season has arrived! Advertisers’ “back-to-school” campaigns are in full-effect, and a sense of excitement, nervousness, and stress begins to arise in children of all ages. As your children make the transition from a care-free fun summer lifestyle to back to school, it is important for parents to look for any red flags. Some questions you may want to ask yourself: Are they feeling anxious? Do they seem to enjoy going to school? Do they seem less active?
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
CNN

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
Slate

Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
The 74

Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers

Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch.   […]
Chalkbeat

How do I get my admin to know what teachers are going through?

Dear Dr. Kem, I’ve been an elementary school teacher for 15 years. I know a lot of teachers feel underappreciated right now, but what’s bothering me is the lack of appreciation from those who should be supporting us most: our administrators. I’m taking care of the mental health of all my kids. I’m covering my colleagues’ classes due to a lack of substitutes. I’m adopting new textbooks and websites before I’ve had time...
