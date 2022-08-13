Read full article on original website
ABC News
Mom uses what she learned in high school to prepare son for school shooting
Schools across the country are reopening this year with an enhanced focus on security, following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students dead, along with two of their teachers. Even with those precautions, for many parents, the new school year brings with...
momcollective.com
How to Teach Kids to Embrace Children with Special Needs at School
With school being back in session in a few weeks for many kids, it’s important to teach kids (and adults) how to handle and appreciate diversity, past the obvious differences in cultures, religions, social backgrounds, and races. But what about a disability and an obvious difference in appearance due to a medical condition or children with special needs at school?
KIDS・
Therapy dogs eager to welcome Harlingen students back to school
HARLINGEN — Piper looked up warmly, her vibrant brown eyes and shifting nose searching for love and any sign of distress. Nearby, her brother Levi lounged in the lap of Cathy Steadman, one of two student wellness specialists hired by the Harlingen school district this year. “The primary purpose...
momcollective.com
An Important Back to School Stress Reminder
Summer break is almost over which means back to school season has arrived! Advertisers’ “back-to-school” campaigns are in full-effect, and a sense of excitement, nervousness, and stress begins to arise in children of all ages. As your children make the transition from a care-free fun summer lifestyle to back to school, it is important for parents to look for any red flags. Some questions you may want to ask yourself: Are they feeling anxious? Do they seem to enjoy going to school? Do they seem less active?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Parents left divided on high school’s ‘ridiculous and unhygienic’ new uniform policy
PARENTS have labelled a high school's new uniform policy as "ridiculous" and "unhygienic". Students at Ashton on Mersey Academy in Trafford have been told they need to wear plain black tights when they wear a skirt. The new rule says skirts must can't be shorter than 5cm above the knee...
Viewers Disgusted By Woman's Description of Elementary School 'Slave Day'
"The fourth graders are split up into slaves and slave catchers," the woman explained.
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Teacher Sparks Debate After Showing Empty Classroom: 'We Buy Everything'
"How do [people] expect me to *want* to finish my degree if this is what's waiting for me," one viewer commented.
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?
Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
Bob Woodson on California's woke kindergarten lessons: 'This is the greatest outrage'
Woodson Center President Bob Woodson argued Wednesday that race-based admissions and woke curriculums that lower standards for Black Americans are an "internal assault on the self-esteem of Black people." "This is the greatest outrage," Woodson told "Fox & Friends." Woodson reacted to news that a California school district is paying...
School, Teacher Dispute Black Leaders Posters Being Removed From Classroom
According to the Pensacola News Journal, the posters featured many prominent Black individuals, such as former President Barack Obama and Martin Luther King Jr.
Slate
Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
KIDS・
Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers
Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch. […]
Mississippi parents call for allowing teachers to carry guns in school: 'This is the world we live in now'
While gun control has been a hot topic after recent mass shootings, Mississippi's schools are paving the way to allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Mississippi public school parents Kendra and Todd Spears told "Fox & Friends First" that they're hoping teachers will soon be armed in classrooms.
Parents reveal top thing they look forward to as kids go back to school – despite majority of teachers feeling ‘burnout’
PARENTS are feeling much more confident about the upcoming school year than teachers, new research suggests. A recent study found that 44 percent of teachers feel less anxious about the 2022-2023 school year while 55 percent of parents of school-aged children feel the same. That's according to 2,000 Americans, 1,000...
These are the most important lessons from my 43 years in the classroom
“So, what did you learn?”I had retired one month earlier from New Jersey’s Whippany Park High School 43 years after I’d arrived. Now my lunch companion, a wonderful friend and mentor who had retired over a decade ago, surprised me with the question. ...
How do I get my admin to know what teachers are going through?
Dear Dr. Kem, I’ve been an elementary school teacher for 15 years. I know a lot of teachers feel underappreciated right now, but what’s bothering me is the lack of appreciation from those who should be supporting us most: our administrators. I’m taking care of the mental health of all my kids. I’m covering my colleagues’ classes due to a lack of substitutes. I’m adopting new textbooks and websites before I’ve had time...
