Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska Tourism earns national award
The Nebraska Tourism Commission received more national recognition for its successful efforts to promote the state with its “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” campaign. On Tuesday, August 9, Visit Nebraska was honored with a 2022 Mercury Award at ESTO, the Educational Seminar of Tourism Organizations powered...
News Channel Nebraska
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County were...
State grant allows Neb. native returns home to shoot film
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
klkntv.com
New York man found with 258 pounds of cocaine on I-80 in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A New York man was found with 258 pounds of cocaine on Interstate 80 near North Platte, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, a trooper pulled over an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander for a license plate violation near Hershey. During the stop,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Grants Awarded To Train Upcoming Nebraska Workers
Two Nebraska companies will receive 2022 "Developing Youth Talent Initiative" grants in a program Governor Pete Ricketts says has impacted over 24,000 students do far. Grantees work with schools to engage middle school students in hands-on career exploration within high-demand fields like IT, manufacturing, engineering, agri-business, and healthcare. The two...
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
News Channel Nebraska
Google Fiber announces it is coming to Nebraska
Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State. In a press release issued last week, Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV, will expand into metro areas in five states. Along with Nebraska, the service will be coming to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.
Gov. Ricketts: Coming together to grow Nebraska
Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes, and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports, and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year. I look forward to gathering together to look at where we’ve been, what we’ve weathered, and how much Nebraska has grown.
RELATED PEOPLE
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The Ogallala Aquifer: When will the wells run dry? What, then?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Parched for months, fired by yet another unforgiving heatwave, piled with wind-scattered topsoil and ash, the hard-packed clay of the High Plains resembled less a wide open collection of prairies in July than it did a vast earthenware ashtray. Even when sporadic storm systems flooded the occasional creek or roadway, the […]
Neb. doctor predicts rough fall ahead ‘living with COVID’
LINCOLN – Americans could be in for a pandemic jolt this fall when it comes to COVID-19, with the nation less willing and less prepared to repel the highly contagious virus, according to a national authority on pandemics. By mid-August, fewer than 15% of U.S. citizens will have gotten...
Wentworth, Collins win Nebraska broadcasting awards in Lincoln
Eagle Radio's KQSK 97.5FM Double Q Country Sports Director Dave Collins and KCOW 92.5FM/1400AM Morning Show Host/Production Director Jason Wentworth both won awards at the 2022 Nebraska Broadcasters Association (NBA) convention held Aug. 10 in Lincoln. This year Wentworth won a Silver award for "Best Commercial" from the NBA for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Parts of Nebraska receiving early-week rain
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans woke up to some much-needed moisture on Monday, with more potentially on the way. Forecasters say up to an inch and a half of rain could fall in some parts of eastern Nebraska by Tuesday. While the rain is welcome, it will only be making a...
WOWT
Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students
Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
$85M medical school at U of Nebraska at Kearney to open in '25
Construction of an $85 million rural medical school at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and open two years later. Thursday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved details such as the construction budget and program statement for that second phase of the UNK-University of Nebraska Medical Center health science education complex.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Panel: Neb. lawyers can invest in medical pot operations
LINCOLN — Marijuana may be illegal in Nebraska, but a lawyer from the Cornhusker State is free to invest in cannabis operations in states where it is legal, a state ethics board is advising. The eight-member Nebraska Lawyer’s Advisory Committee, which issued an advisory on Thursday, usually weighs in...
iheart.com
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain
The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
Sand Hills Express
Planned Closures for Upgrades in State Parks Throughout North-Central Nebraska
Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year if all goes according to plan. A list of...
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0