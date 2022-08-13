ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Carson Daly Thought He Was "Going To Die" At Woodstock '99 And Said It Felt Like Being In "Military Conflict"

By larryfitzmaurice
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBISB_0hGAhMKp00

This article mentions instances of sexual assault and violence.

These days, you're most likely familiar with Carson Daly from his gig on TODAY .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYIIs_0hGAhMKp00
Nathan Congleton / Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But if you're a certain age, you probably spent your teenage years watching Carson host the iconic MTV show, Total Request Live .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aI3Qv_0hGAhMKp00
Mtv / courtesy Everett Collection

As an MTV personality in the late 1990s, Carson was also part of the network's coverage of Woodstock '99.

As you might know from the multiple documentaries that have been released in the past year, Woodstock '99 was a disaster. Three people died, there were multiple instances of sexual assault and violence, and the three-day festival ended with riots, fires, and property destruction at the festival grounds in Rome, NY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wu9m7_0hGAhMKp00
Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

In a recent Instagram post , Carson shared a screenshot from Netflix's Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 docuseries and offered his own reflections about how it felt to be there during the tragic event.

@carsondaly / Netflix / Via instagram.com

I’ve been getting asked about #woodstock99 a ton recently due to the @netflix doc that’s out," he wrote, before saying that "All I can say is I thought I was going to die."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjg7D_0hGAhMKp00
Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

Carson wrote that, even though his own TRL broadcast from the festival "started off great," during band interviews he "started getting pelted with bottles, rocks, lighters, all of it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyqSx_0hGAhMKp00
John Atashian / Getty Images

"It got insane, fast," he added, saying that by the time rap-rock band Limp Bizkit was playing their hit song, "Break Stuff," at sundown, "the prisoners were officially running the prison."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWT4V_0hGAhMKp00
Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Carson also recounted how his MTV boss at the time said to the TRL crew, “We can no longer guarantee your safety, it’s time to go!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FM2XJ_0hGAhMKp00
Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

"I remember being in a production van driving recklessly through corn fields to get to safety. It was so crazy & a blur now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmM3N_0hGAhMKp00
Andrew Lichtenstein / Sygma via Getty Images

Carson said that the experience of being at Woodstock '99 made him feel like he was "in another country during military conflict."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18D5wC_0hGAhMKp00
Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

"I have so many fun memories from that era, this was not one of them," he concluded. "Needless to say, I haven’t taken the fam back to Rome, NY for a vacation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IK08_0hGAhMKp00
Bernard Weil / Toronto Star via Getty Images

You can see Carson's entire post here .

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here .

