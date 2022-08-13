ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

PBL JH baseball loses 10-5 to Fisher

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 10-5 to Fisher on Saturday. The Panthers took a 5-3 lead in the third inning as Mason Hazelwood led off with a double to left field before scoring the go-ahead run on a Gavin Kief double to center field. Kief then advanced to third base on a passed ball before scoring on an error.
FISHER, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS MS baseball swept in doubleheader by Iroquois West

ONARGA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 10-4 to Iroquois West on Saturday. Graydon Leonard went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Kian Wilson went 2-for-3 and Camden Brucker and Mike Volker each had an RBI. On the mound, Mitchell Heinz allowed nine...
IROQUOIS, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS football starts anew with first-year coach Augspurger

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team started its second week of practice on Monday. The Falcons concluded their first week of practice under first-year head coach Chad Augspurger, who is making some changes to a program that was previously run for 21 years by Mike Allen. “I...
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS grad Bryce Barnes gearing up for junior season with UI football team

CHAMPAIGN – Bryce Barnes is getting ready for his fourth year with the University of Illinois football team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate has an extra year of eligibility remaining after this season. “It’s something that I’ve kind of glanced at,” Barnes said. “Nothing...
GIBSON CITY, IL
chambanamoms.com

Spend a Saturday in Tuscola

When you’re looking for a close destination for a day trip, check out the charms of Tuscola. The greatest opportunities come on a Saturday, but Tuscola has plenty to offer no matter what day of the week you are in town. There is something nostalgic about stepping into a...
TUSCOLA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

“Preacher Conference” Coming to Danville, 9 AM to Noon on Sat Aug 27th

THE FOLLOWING IS A MOUNT OLIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH RELEASE. On Sat., Aug.27, Danville’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a “Preacher Conference” from 9 a.m. to noon at the Church (428 N. Washington St., Danville). All current preachers and aspiring preachers are welcome to attend. A free-will donation of $5 will be given to local charities. Leading the event are Dr. James T. Jackson, guest preacher from Decatur, IL, and Dr. Jerry L. Wilson of Cahokia Heights, IL. Mt. Olive Pastor Frank McCullough is the host. To register, contact Pastor Ricky Hoskins at 217-799-4532.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Villa Grove community center ground-breaking ceremony

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) The village held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The Mayor of Villa Grove, Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said, “Our community building closed in 2005. We are looking forward to hosting tournaments and activities.” The village looks forward to all the activities and tournaments they can host once the building is complete. “It will […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
WCIA

Cannon Elementary time capsule opening Friday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District will be opening a piece of history later this week after it was discovered earlier this summer. Cannon Elementary School sat unused for nearly six years after rain floods and then the discovery of mold inside resulted in the school’s closure. The district voted unanimously in March […]
DANVILLE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Ford County Chronicle named best small, nondaily newspaper in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — In the span of a year, the Ford County Chronicle went from being the newest small, nondaily newspaper in Illinois to being recognized as the best. The weekly publication serving the communities of Ford County and the surrounding area won the David B. Kramer Memorial Trophy in the Illinois Press Association’s annual Excellence in News contest Friday, just a few weeks after the Chronicle marked its one-year anniversary as an IPA member.
FORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville pastor sends kids back to school with a prayer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Kids in Danville returned to the classroom today, and a pastor wanted to send them back with some encouragement. He hosted a community-wide prayer service Friday night with a special message from some familiar faces. Pastor Thomas Miller wanted to show students that anything is possible, so he put together a […]
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

2 shot at large gathering in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were shot after gunfire broke out at a large gathering in Champaign early Saturday morning. According to police, it happened around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Third Street. Shortly after officers arrived, dozens of shots were fired. Two victims were...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting

(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Multi-agency police presence grows in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. WCIA — The Champaign Police Department enlisted support from neighboring law enforcement agencies this month in its latest effort to curb “unlawful” and “criminal” activity downtown. Police expected larger crowds in the summer months, Lt. Andre Davis said, but in reality, “we’re seeing crowds that are larger than we even anticipated.” This is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
THOMASBORO, IL
WCIA

City of Decatur chooses ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service. “The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR. “This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one […]
DECATUR, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Tax bills finally headed to Ford County landowners’ mailboxes

PAXTON — Those long-awaited property tax bills are finally headed to the mailboxes of Ford County landowners. “The tax bills are scheduled to be mailed on Wednesday, Aug. 17,” Ford County Treasurer Krisha Whitcomb said in an email Monday to the Ford County Chronicle. The county’s real estate...
FORD COUNTY, IL

