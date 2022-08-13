Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH baseball loses 10-5 to Fisher
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 10-5 to Fisher on Saturday. The Panthers took a 5-3 lead in the third inning as Mason Hazelwood led off with a double to left field before scoring the go-ahead run on a Gavin Kief double to center field. Kief then advanced to third base on a passed ball before scoring on an error.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS MS baseball swept in doubleheader by Iroquois West
ONARGA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 10-4 to Iroquois West on Saturday. Graydon Leonard went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Kian Wilson went 2-for-3 and Camden Brucker and Mike Volker each had an RBI. On the mound, Mitchell Heinz allowed nine...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS football starts anew with first-year coach Augspurger
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team started its second week of practice on Monday. The Falcons concluded their first week of practice under first-year head coach Chad Augspurger, who is making some changes to a program that was previously run for 21 years by Mike Allen. “I...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS grad Bryce Barnes gearing up for junior season with UI football team
CHAMPAIGN – Bryce Barnes is getting ready for his fourth year with the University of Illinois football team. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate has an extra year of eligibility remaining after this season. “It’s something that I’ve kind of glanced at,” Barnes said. “Nothing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordcountychronicle.com
Buckley Dutchmasters claim EI League Tournament title with 11-7 game-two win over Paxton Swedes
BUCKLEY – After winning game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series on Saturday, members of the Buckley Dutchmasters gathered in the Buckley American Legion building for fellowship. During that night, EI League Commissioner Louie Krumwiede showed some memorabilia from past years in which Buckley played....
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
chambanamoms.com
Spend a Saturday in Tuscola
When you’re looking for a close destination for a day trip, check out the charms of Tuscola. The greatest opportunities come on a Saturday, but Tuscola has plenty to offer no matter what day of the week you are in town. There is something nostalgic about stepping into a...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
“Preacher Conference” Coming to Danville, 9 AM to Noon on Sat Aug 27th
THE FOLLOWING IS A MOUNT OLIVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH RELEASE. On Sat., Aug.27, Danville’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a “Preacher Conference” from 9 a.m. to noon at the Church (428 N. Washington St., Danville). All current preachers and aspiring preachers are welcome to attend. A free-will donation of $5 will be given to local charities. Leading the event are Dr. James T. Jackson, guest preacher from Decatur, IL, and Dr. Jerry L. Wilson of Cahokia Heights, IL. Mt. Olive Pastor Frank McCullough is the host. To register, contact Pastor Ricky Hoskins at 217-799-4532.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Villa Grove community center ground-breaking ceremony
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) The village held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The Mayor of Villa Grove, Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said, “Our community building closed in 2005. We are looking forward to hosting tournaments and activities.” The village looks forward to all the activities and tournaments they can host once the building is complete. “It will […]
Cannon Elementary time capsule opening Friday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District will be opening a piece of history later this week after it was discovered earlier this summer. Cannon Elementary School sat unused for nearly six years after rain floods and then the discovery of mold inside resulted in the school’s closure. The district voted unanimously in March […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Ford County Chronicle named best small, nondaily newspaper in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — In the span of a year, the Ford County Chronicle went from being the newest small, nondaily newspaper in Illinois to being recognized as the best. The weekly publication serving the communities of Ford County and the surrounding area won the David B. Kramer Memorial Trophy in the Illinois Press Association’s annual Excellence in News contest Friday, just a few weeks after the Chronicle marked its one-year anniversary as an IPA member.
Danville pastor sends kids back to school with a prayer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Kids in Danville returned to the classroom today, and a pastor wanted to send them back with some encouragement. He hosted a community-wide prayer service Friday night with a special message from some familiar faces. Pastor Thomas Miller wanted to show students that anything is possible, so he put together a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
2 shot at large gathering in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were shot after gunfire broke out at a large gathering in Champaign early Saturday morning. According to police, it happened around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Third Street. Shortly after officers arrived, dozens of shots were fired. Two victims were...
Driver slams into Illinois State Trooper during traffic stop
LEMONT, Ill. (WTVO) — For the 15th time this year, an Illinois State Trooper has been involved in a crash while they were pulled over on the side of the road. Friday afternoon, at 2 p.m., the trooper was on a traffic stop on Interstate 355 with his emergency lights on when a Toyota Tacoma […]
Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting
(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
Multi-agency police presence grows in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. WCIA — The Champaign Police Department enlisted support from neighboring law enforcement agencies this month in its latest effort to curb “unlawful” and “criminal” activity downtown. Police expected larger crowds in the summer months, Lt. Andre Davis said, but in reality, “we’re seeing crowds that are larger than we even anticipated.” This is […]
2 killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-80 in Morris, Illinois State Police say
State police diverted traffic off the interstate, which was closed for an extended period of time while officials investigated.
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
City of Decatur chooses ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service. “The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR. “This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Tax bills finally headed to Ford County landowners’ mailboxes
PAXTON — Those long-awaited property tax bills are finally headed to the mailboxes of Ford County landowners. “The tax bills are scheduled to be mailed on Wednesday, Aug. 17,” Ford County Treasurer Krisha Whitcomb said in an email Monday to the Ford County Chronicle. The county’s real estate...
Comments / 0