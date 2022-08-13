Read full article on original website
Love Island's Luca silences Gemma split rumours in new snap
This year's season of Love Island might have only just drawn to a close, but there are already rumours that some of the couples have split. Namely, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, but now the fishmonger has silenced claims that he's no longer in a relationship with Michael Owen's daughter.
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance
Before Naomi Judd passed away, she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK!. "Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna, she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state," the insider divulges. Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee. In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time. “She used a weapon...
Drew Scott Underwent a Weight Loss Transformation During ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Photos
Fans of Property Brothers have been there for every step of Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott’s journey as HGTV stars! The pair have shared glimpses of their love lives, stories about their family and details about their personal transformations over the years. Drew underwent a drastic weight loss journey in 2017.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
Honey Boo Boo is Having Weight Loss Surgery Alongside Her Boyfriend
"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is scheduled to receive weight loss surgery after her 17th birthday.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Calls Out Kody for Favoring Robyn in Tense Trailer Announcing Premiere
Family shakeup. Sister Wives is coming back with a brand new season, and fans are going to see the famous polygamous family, made up of wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, go through explosive trials and tribulations within their family dynamic amid Christine Brown‘s split from the patriarch. Keep reading to learn more about Sister Wives season 17!
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
What Has Ronnie Been Up to Since He Left 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'?
When Jersey Shore first premiered in 2009, the MTV series took the world by storm. The series followed a group of eight strangers as they spent a summer living in a share house in Seaside Heights, N.J. (and working at a t-shirt shop). After six seasons came out in rapid...
How Denise Richards Broke Reality TV For the Better
Eight women sit at a pristinely set table, dutifully arguing with each other as they advance a plotline that the producers have agreed will attract the most viewers. It’s a typical evening of taping for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills until cast member Denise Richards ignores protocol and yells “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo!”
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
RHOA Jamaica trip sees cast at plush $300 a night Ocean Eden Bay hotel
The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back in 2022 with its fourteenth season. Episode 14 airs on August 14th and sees the cast take a trip to Jamaica. In a preview of the episode ‘Montego Baes’, Drew Sidora expresses that she’s pleased with her room at the hotel, so let’s take a look at where the RHOA Jamaica trip takes place and the hotel where they’re staying.
Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House
From the second that Real Housewives of Dubai was announced, we all anticipated that it was going to be a strange first season. It was the first international Real Housewives show with wealth that makes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills look like modest suburbs. The debut season is in full swing and we’ve learned a […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House appeared first on Reality Tea.
More Heartbreak for Married At First Sight bride Connie Crayden as she SPLITS from her boyfriend following a 'humiliating betrayal' after her harrowing time on the show
Married At First Sight bride Connie Crayden has been left heartbroken after ending her relationship with music producer Daniel Caswell. The unlucky-in-love reality star, 29, shared the news via Instagram on Sunday night, claiming she'd been left 'humiliated' following 'betrayal'. She began: 'I understand I've been quiet again this past...
Bobby Flay and His Girlfriend Christina Perez Are So Happy Together! See Their Rare Photos
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is head over heels for his girlfriend, Christina Pérez. The couple first began dating in 2020 and went public with their relationship at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in California the following year. Since then, fans have gotten a glimpse of the television star’s leading lady in rare photos from their adorable date nights.
Crystal Kung Minkoff Felt “Embarrassed” When Erika Jayne Joked About Her Eating Disorder On An Episode Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
Erika Jayne has exhibited a lot of shocking behavior on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And that’s saying a lot. But one of her more shocking moments came during an exchange with castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff. Crystal has been open and honest about her struggles with an eating disorder. And a seemingly […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Felt “Embarrassed” When Erika Jayne Joked About Her Eating Disorder On An Episode Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
