Olive Branch, MS

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

By Press release
DeSoto Times Today
 2 days ago
Brent Loague
2d ago

But when ur payin ur employees less than the hours they worked purposely regardless of ur position u need too be held accountable no matter what

Becky Austin
2d ago

that's a Sham place anyway...they ain't got enuf employees to even have a staff....sumn fishy about the owner anyway

chook up
1d ago

Thankfully, one company is made to pay their dues! Now, on to the next company that’s failing to comply with the regulations of owning a business!

