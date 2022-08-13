Read full article on original website
NHS in Shropshire declares critical incident over ‘unprecedented pressure’
The NHS in Shropshire has declared a critical incident over “continued and unprecedented” pressure on its services. Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin integrated care system (ICS) said it was experiencing significant levels of demand for all health and care services across the county. The move means that some nonurgent...
Weston General Hospital: Ambulances turned away in critical incident
Ambulances were turned away over three days this week after health bosses declared a critical internal incident. Patient numbers at Weston General Hospital emergency department exceeded capacity from 7 August to 9 August. In response, University Hospitals Bristol & Weston NHS Trust (UHBW) ordered a "divert" to other A&Es, a...
NHS staff shortages ‘impacting children’s services outside of hospital’
Children will face longer waits for help with autism or speech problems due to NHS staff shortages outside of hospitals, health leaders have warned.The NHS Confederation and NHS Providers warned that without action the waiting list for community care will continue to rise.The organisations, which represent NHS bodies, said there are growing vacancies for district nurses, health visitors, podiatrists, community dentists and speech and language therapists.Delays in accessing services such as speech and language therapy or assessments for autism can have “profound impacts” on the lives of children, they said.The organisations said existing staff shortages in the community have been...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
Doctors told me my twins were just ‘lazy’ when they missed key milestones – now they’re fighting for their lives
WHEN Jenna Whyman gave birth to little twins Raffy and Siddy she was excited to mark each and every milestone her gorgeous sons met. Just three months into their lives though, Jenna, 36 and her partner Steve, 39, from Essex, noticed they weren’t where they should be. The pair...
‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment
A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
Toddler dies of Marburg virus six days after his dad in new outbreak of Ebola-like disease
A TODDLER who contracted the highly deadly Marburg virus in Ghana has died, officials say. Their 26-year-old dad also fell victim to the bug, which is similar to Ebola virus, days before. A third patient - the 24-year-old mum - is in isolation and no longer showing symptoms. In total,...
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
My teeth have been left as tiny stumps and I’m in constant pain after dental treatment in Turkey ruined my smile
A MUM has revealed how she’s been in constant pain after dental treatment in Turkey left her with tiny stumps for teeth. Zeba Ali, 34, a teacher, from London, has been left in “absolute agony” after jetting over 2,000 miles across the globe for the private procedure.
White pupils are now least likely to go to university after drive to make intakes more diverse
White pupils are the ethnic group least likely to attend a top university for the first time, following a national drive to make intakes more diverse. Department for Education statistics show 10.5 per cent of white youngsters are at an elite university, the smallest proportion of any ethnic group. Historically,...
What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped
Covid-19 cases are at a high level once again as experts warn the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the infections following the emergence of new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.While the infection rate remains a concern, hospitalisations do now appear to be falling from their peak of 14,044 on 18 July, providing grounds for cautious optimism.But despite the recent alarming resurgence of cases, the UK government has not imposed any new restrictions nor reinstated free lateral flow tests or mandatory face masks in public spaces. The last remaining restrictions were repealed by prime minister Boris Johnson in...
Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live
A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
Teenager with a 'severe eating disorder' dies after a judge rules doctors could stop providing her with artificial nutrition and hydration, following an application from her mental health trust
A teenager who had a 'severe eating disorder' has died after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing her with life-saving medical treatment following a plea from her mental health trust. The 19-year-old woman, whose identity has remained private, was said to have had a 'very complex condition' that...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
I was fit and healthy but woke up smelling burning rubber – now I am fighting for my life
WHEN Alex Savage woke up to the smell of burning rubber, he had no idea what was at stake. “I thought it was a sinus thing,” he recalls, but the communications consultant from The Wirral is now on his eighth cycle of chemotherapy to treat an aggressive brain cancer after being diagnosed when he was living in Australia.
My husband chased an imaginary dog – I put it down to his age but it was sign of killer disease
IT’S the leading cause of death in British women, and the second biggest killer of men. Around 944,000 people are thought to be living with dementia in the UK, and charities warn that number is set to breach the million mark in the next three years. But experts warn...
