Public Health

BBC

Weston General Hospital: Ambulances turned away in critical incident

Ambulances were turned away over three days this week after health bosses declared a critical internal incident. Patient numbers at Weston General Hospital emergency department exceeded capacity from 7 August to 9 August. In response, University Hospitals Bristol & Weston NHS Trust (UHBW) ordered a "divert" to other A&Es, a...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

NHS staff shortages ‘impacting children’s services outside of hospital’

Children will face longer waits for help with autism or speech problems due to NHS staff shortages outside of hospitals, health leaders have warned.The NHS Confederation and NHS Providers warned that without action the waiting list for community care will continue to rise.The organisations, which represent NHS bodies, said there are growing vacancies for district nurses, health visitors, podiatrists, community dentists and speech and language therapists.Delays in accessing services such as speech and language therapy or assessments for autism can have “profound impacts” on the lives of children, they said.The organisations said existing staff shortages in the community have been...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘A nightmare’: Desperate mother pulls her own teeth out three times after failing to get dentist appointment

A desperate mother-of-two has pulled her own teeth out three times after failing to get a dentist appointment on the NHS.Despite contacting every NHS dentist within 70 miles of her home, Layla Waters, 52, has been unable to secure a face-to-face appoint at any time in the past two years.After her first infected tooth caused her pain in March 2020, she resorted to desperate measures when it grew loose and the pain became unbearable.Layla wrapped a piece of kitchen towel around the affected tooth, then yanked it out herself.But just two months later, she was forced to do the same...
HEALTH
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

What to do if you test positive for Covid now restrictions have been scrapped

Covid-19 cases are at a high level once again as experts warn the country has entered its “fifth wave” of the infections following the emergence of new Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.While the infection rate remains a concern, hospitalisations do now appear to be falling from their peak of 14,044 on 18 July, providing grounds for cautious optimism.But despite the recent alarming resurgence of cases, the UK government has not imposed any new restrictions nor reinstated free lateral flow tests or mandatory face masks in public spaces. The last remaining restrictions were repealed by prime minister Boris Johnson in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Teenager with a 'severe eating disorder' dies after a judge rules doctors could stop providing her with artificial nutrition and hydration, following an application from her mental health trust

A teenager who had a 'severe eating disorder' has died after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing her with life-saving medical treatment following a plea from her mental health trust. The 19-year-old woman, whose identity has remained private, was said to have had a 'very complex condition' that...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
CELEBRITIES

