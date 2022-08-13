Read full article on original website
Will Kenny Logan return kickoffs in 2022? Here's what KU's special teams coordinator said to expect
Kenny Logan has done it all for KU football during his time in Lawrence. Over the last three years, Logan has been a quality kick returner for KU in addition to being one of the most productive defensive backs in the Big 12. And it appears Logan will have the opportunity to do it all again as a senior this fall.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Weekend recap of NHRA Nationals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hot and sticky weekend over at Heartland Motorsports Park is now concluded. 13 Sports talked with some fans on why they came out. “You get to know the drivers and the teams a little bit too if you pay attention and watch them on TV as well,” Larry Latimer said. “You kind of learn about their stories but there is just something about this raw power that’s getting better and better. 10,000 to 11,000 horsepower, you really can’t describe it to anybody. You can try but you got to be here to really feel it and know what it’s like.”
Gary Woodland finishes strong at St. Jude but falls short of advancing
Former University of Kansas golf standout Gary Woodland saved his best for last at the St. Jude Championship, site of the first round of the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs. But it was not enough to advance Woodland to Round 2 next week. After back-to-back 1-under 69s to just make the...
‘Event like no other’: Day 2 of NHRA ends
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Competition is heating up in the Heartland, as racers from across the nation compete in Shawnee County. “We’re gonna have 15 to 20 thousand people a day braving the heat to come out here and watch 330 MPH dragsters in funny cars and all the rest of the categories going down the […]
Melissa Etheridge celebrates her Kansas roots with a return to Liberty Hall
Melissa Etheridge’s music should require no introduction for folks in this region. The Leavenworth native’s music has been ringing out of stereos for nearly four decades now, with her 1993 breakout album, Yes I Am, a seminal rock ‘n’ roll touchstone and a potent statement of queerness and feminism.
KCK high school gets creative to fill teacher shortages
The principal of Wyandotte High School has called on teachers from out of state to teach classes virtually, until they can find more permanent replacements.
Bob Tasca III tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying for the second straight event Saturday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. Tasca’s Friday run of 3.930 seconds at 323.81 mph in a Ford Mustang held up for his ninth career No. 1 qualifier. “That track is so good out there and this air is so hard to make power, but this Mustang showed them we’re out here making some real horsepower,” Tasca said. “Hats off to the guys, but I’ll tell you one thing, we got a yellow (No. 1 qualifier) hat in Seattle, and we didn’t get to trade it in for a blue (winner’s) hat. Tomorrow, we want to trade this thing in for a blue hat.” Mike Salinas took the No, 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
NHRA Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson seeking big milestone
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA Nationals finished up day two over at Heartland Park and Pro Stock driver Greg Anderson is on the verge of a major feat. The five time Pro Stock World Champion has been racing for nearly 50 years and he’s going for win number 100.
Antron Brown races to 1st NHRA victory as team owner
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Three-time season champion Antron Brown raced to his first victory as a team owner Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals. Brown broke a 30-event drought, beating four-time defending series champion Steve Torrence in the final round for his 69th victory and first since the third race of the 2021 season. The […]
Johnson County among 9 Kansas counties that will recount Amendment 2 votes
Johnson County will be one of nine Kansas counties to hand recount votes cast in the Value Them Both constitutional amendment.
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
Hy-Vee And Travis Kelce Introduce Kelce’s Krunch
Hy-Vee has announced a partnership with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce which will be a cereal option for Chiefs fans and others. An exclusive new cereal will start appearing on store shelves in the Kansas City area beginning Saturday. Kelce’s Krunch will be available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City area for a limited time while supplies last.
The Eagles Hotel California Tour 2022 Ticket Giveaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “You can check-out any time you like” … But you’ll never WANT to leave when The Eagles come to Kansas City! These rock legends will be playing their 1976 hit album “Hotel California” from beginning to end plus some of their greatest hits!
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Lenexa road reopens as crews work on pedestrian tunnel
Lenexa reopens 87th Street Parkway near Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to traffic as crews work on nearby pedestrian tunnel.
Royals consider new downtown stadium in The Crossroads
A new site of a possible home for the Kansas City Royals is just east of the old Kansas City Star building. That would put a stadium in the heart of The Crossroads district.
Bourbon tasting raises money for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their annual “A Bourbon Affair” Friday evening at the Beacon in downtown Topeka. Guests enjoyed complimentary samples of top-shelf bourbons, whiskey cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. “This is our fourth annual Bourbon Affair,” said Eric Maydew, area director for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters. “It’s a […]
