Zach Wilson to undergo arthroscopic surgery for meniscus tear

The news for the New York Jets on Zach Wilson could have been far worse. However, their second-year quarterback is facing a surgical procedure and will be lost for 2-4 weeks.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and meniscus tear Friday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The non-contact injury came on a play that saw him evade the Eagles’ rush and scramble.

The Jets’ quarterback room has Mike White, veteran Joe Flacco, and Chris Streveler, who will fill the void as Wilson recuperates.