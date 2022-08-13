Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
A Bellator MMA fighter let his opponent hit him over and over so he could time the ultimate counter punch KO
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail
Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Teofimo Lopez Stops Pedro Campa!
By Ken Hissner: At Resorts World Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday over ESPN and ESPN+ Bob Arum (Top Rank) presented in the Main Event former IBF, WBO and WBA Lightweight champion now Super Lightweight Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez, of Brooklyn, New York stopped Pedro “Ropa” Campa of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, in the seventh round after scoring a knockdown for the vacant WBO International and NABF titles.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
SkySports
Unseen footage - relive Oleksandr Usyk's epic win over Anthony Joshua!
Relive Oleksandr Usyk's historic victory over Anthony Joshua in this behind the scenes documentary. You can watch it on Sky Sports Main Event and On Demand from 8.30pm on Saturday.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
Claressa Shields would love to box Amanda Nunes – then get inside the cage 'but it would be in two years'
Claressa Shields is willing to fight Amanda Nunes twice – once in each of their sports. Ahead of her upcoming boxing match against Savannah Marshall on Sept. 10, Shields was asked about a potential fight with UFC dual-champion Nunes and she was all for it. But Shields reminded everyone...
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
Tyson Fury vacates Ring magazine title after confirming retirement and belt will be on line in Joshua vs Usyk rematch
TYSON FURY has officially vacated Ring Magazine's heavyweight title following his latest retirement U-turn. And the prestigious strap will be on the line as Anthony Joshua seeks revenge in his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday. The Gypsy King announced on Friday that he'd decided against making a sensational return...
BoxingNews24.com
“Usyk does the same thing again” to Joshua says Barry McGuigan
By Craig Daly: Former world champion Barry McGuigan thinks Anthony Joshua has a “great chance” of avenging his loss to Oleksandr Usyk next Saturday, but he feels that in the back of his mind, we’ll see a repeat of what happened to AJ last time. The second...
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Not Buying Fury's Retirement, Sees It as Publicity Stunt on Eve of Usyk-Joshua
Eddie Hearn, promoter of Anthony Joshua, believes Tyson Fury's most recent retirement is nothing more than a publicity stunt to take away from of the shine from Joshua's upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight belts when he faces Usyk on...
Boxing Scene
Broner: Maidana Wants To Do A Rematch, Exhibition; I’d Love To Get In The Ring With Him Again
At least one party is up for making a rematch between Adrien Broner vs. Marcos Maidana. Multiple-division champion Broner indicated in a recent interview that his former nemesis, the hard hitting and now retired Maidana, reached out to him on social media about getting together for a rematch, if only as an exhibition bout.
MMAmania.com
Adrien Broner bails on Aug. 20 boxing bout citing mental health, angry Omar Figueroa demands proof
Four-time boxing champion Adrien Broner was expected to make his return to the “sweet science” against former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.; however, that fight has now been scrapped after “The Problem” announced his withdrawal.
Boxing Scene
Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash
In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
BoxingNews24.com
What time does the Joshua vs Usyk fight start in Jeddah?
OLEKSANDER USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON DAZN IN 190+ MARKETS WORLDWIDE ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, today confirms that it will broadcast the Oleksander Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Heavyweight World Title rematch on Saturday, August 20 to subscribers live around the world in over 190 territories including the U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Poland (excluding the UK, Ireland, MENA and Ukraine). The main event begins at approximately 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST / 18:00 CET and will be available in both English as well as Polish commentary.
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
