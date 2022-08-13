ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
Boxing Results: Teofimo Lopez Stops Pedro Campa!

By Ken Hissner: At Resorts World Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday over ESPN and ESPN+ Bob Arum (Top Rank) presented in the Main Event former IBF, WBO and WBA Lightweight champion now Super Lightweight Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez, of Brooklyn, New York stopped Pedro “Ropa” Campa of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, in the seventh round after scoring a knockdown for the vacant WBO International and NABF titles.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change

What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star

Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash

In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
What time does the Joshua vs Usyk fight start in Jeddah?

OLEKSANDER USYK VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON DAZN IN 190+ MARKETS WORLDWIDE ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform, today confirms that it will broadcast the Oleksander Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Heavyweight World Title rematch on Saturday, August 20 to subscribers live around the world in over 190 territories including the U.S., Canada, Spain, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Poland (excluding the UK, Ireland, MENA and Ukraine). The main event begins at approximately 9:00am PST / 12:00pm EST / 18:00 CET and will be available in both English as well as Polish commentary.
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego

Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
