Richmond, VA

blavity.com

Even Our Grieving Looks Different As Black Folks

As we drove to my brother’s funeral from Richmond, Virginia, to Williamsburg, Virginia, it started to rain. I told everyone in the car, “My grandmothers always said that rain on a funeral is a good thing. It’s the sign that a person had made it into heaven.” Now clearly, the belief isn’t any different on a sunny or cloudy day, but it’s something so perfect about the sky crying. I think the Temptations said it best in the song lyric “Rain drops to hide my teardrops, means no one will ever know.” Water is cleansing. It’s nourishing. It’s freeing. The rain was the sign I needed to know you were at peace.
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va

New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

College Move In Time Has Arrived For The 804

That’s right 804 area code, the college move in time has arrived. This week Richmond and Petersburg will be flooded with back to school college students. IPower92.1 will be live on everyone campus to help introduce you to us! Follow DjSirRj directly on social media to find out where I’ll be djn live . Lets […]
NBC12

Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17

Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
howafrica.com

Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks

Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
Axios Richmond

Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster

Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are reliable, come with a biscuit and aren't super expensive — $6 gets you two strips, and they almost always put an extra in the box.And yeah, it's a chain restaurant. But it's also the only location in the state, so whatever.If you're looking for a high-end tender, try The Cocky Rooster, with locations on Main Street in the Fan and Short Pump. A two-piece combo with fries and a coke comes out to more than $17 after tax and tip, but they're crispy, juicy and come with an extensive array of sauces and dips to choose from. Ned's Cocky Rooster lunch. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
rvahub.com

Richmond BizSense Reporting Buffalo Wild Wings has Flown Out of Shockoe

Buffalo Wild Wings has a following and with football season just around the corner, I’m imagining there will be folks in jerseys wandering aimlessly about Shockoe mumbling about wings. Richmond BizSense has the full story. The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run...
