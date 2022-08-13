Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
blavity.com
Even Our Grieving Looks Different As Black Folks
As we drove to my brother’s funeral from Richmond, Virginia, to Williamsburg, Virginia, it started to rain. I told everyone in the car, “My grandmothers always said that rain on a funeral is a good thing. It’s the sign that a person had made it into heaven.” Now clearly, the belief isn’t any different on a sunny or cloudy day, but it’s something so perfect about the sky crying. I think the Temptations said it best in the song lyric “Rain drops to hide my teardrops, means no one will ever know.” Water is cleansing. It’s nourishing. It’s freeing. The rain was the sign I needed to know you were at peace.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
vpm.org
Artsline - Enjoy outdoor festivals, concerts, and art while summer lasts!
“The change always comes about mid-August, and it always catches me by surprise. I mean the day when I know that summer is fraying at the edges, that September isn't far off and fall is just over the hill or up the valley.” ~Hal Borland. Is it too soon...
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
Jerry Seinfeld returns to Richmond
Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Richmond. Tickets for the comedian’s December 2 show go on sale August 19.
College Move In Time Has Arrived For The 804
That’s right 804 area code, the college move in time has arrived. This week Richmond and Petersburg will be flooded with back to school college students. IPower92.1 will be live on everyone campus to help introduce you to us! Follow DjSirRj directly on social media to find out where I’ll be djn live . Lets […]
Helping to keep a beloved Dinwiddie crossing guard safe while on the job
With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Wayne surprised him with some things to help keep him safe while he's on the job.
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
NBC12
Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
Community remembers beloved student found dead at Atlee High School
As the community continues to mourn the sudden death of Atlee High School graduate and former track star Efe Obrimah, his friends are raising money to help his family with unexpected funeral costs.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
More than 7 in 10 youngsters from Metro Richmond remain in region as young adults
About 72% of young people in the Metro Richmond region remained in the area a decade later as young adults, according to a U.S. Census Bureau analysis released recently. The data tracked census, survey and tax data for people born between 1984 and 1992, analyzing their locations at ages 16 and 26.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Aug. 11-17
Transporting diners to the coasts of Spain and Italy, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya have introduced a new concept. Oceano debuted in Midlothian in June with a menu focused on fresh seafood from ceviche to paella, drawing influences from their favorite seaside escapes. (Richmond magazine) Sweet and Sticky. The one...
An accident paralyzed him. But it didn't take his sense of adventure.
A Midlothian man is proving you can overcome just about anything as long as you put your mind to it and keep moving.
Double shooting leaves Richmond student dead, mother hurt
The Richmond Police Department is investigating a double shooting that killed a teenager and hurt his mother in Gilpin Court on Saturday.
howafrica.com
Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks
Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
Children’s Museum of Richmond to give out books, materials to teachers
The Children's Museum of Richmond will be distributing new and gently used books and resources to preschool and elementary teachers next Monday.
Richmond chicken worth giving a cluck: The Cocky Rooster
Fast food chains across America are going all-in on chicken nuggets, hoping to lure millennials and Gen Zers who favor an on-the-go style, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson writes.My thought bubble: Forget nuggets. Tenders are where it's at. My go to is Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken on Broad. Their strips are reliable, come with a biscuit and aren't super expensive — $6 gets you two strips, and they almost always put an extra in the box.And yeah, it's a chain restaurant. But it's also the only location in the state, so whatever.If you're looking for a high-end tender, try The Cocky Rooster, with locations on Main Street in the Fan and Short Pump. A two-piece combo with fries and a coke comes out to more than $17 after tax and tip, but they're crispy, juicy and come with an extensive array of sauces and dips to choose from. Ned's Cocky Rooster lunch. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios
rvahub.com
Richmond BizSense Reporting Buffalo Wild Wings has Flown Out of Shockoe
Richmond seeing rise in unsheltered homelessness: 'We gotta help people survive'
"The numbers have tripled from what we were serving before, it's hard to keep up with them," Rhonda Sneed said. "Our supply is getting very limited."
