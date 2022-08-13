Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Tracy Miles, 52, of Washington, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Appear. No bond was set. Joshua Taylor, 32, of Montgomery, was arrested by Indiana State Police on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted.
Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 […]
GCSO: Be wary of this new scam
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) informed Eyewitness News of a recent scam going on.
14news.com
DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday. According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.
wbiw.com
Judge sentenced Bedford woman to prison for dealing meth
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford woman to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after she pleaded guilty to her crime as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the State of Indiana. Crystal R. Schofield, 34, pleaded guilty to...
14news.com
Man sentenced for embezzling $87K from Gibson Co. employer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patrick Garrett, 33, of Evansville, has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist for a business in Gibson County. Officials say...
wbiw.com
Two arrested after pursuit through Orange and Washington counties ends in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading Indiana State Police Troopers on a pursuit on rural County roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. Thursday afternoon, Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he observed a dark-colored SUV traveling at a...
freedom929.com
AN OLNEY MAN IS DEAD
(OLNEY) It was this past Friday night at 11:40, that the Olney Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Richland Street and Monroe Street in Olney. Upon arrival it was discovered that 41 year old Christopher Laird had been shot. Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. While initial reports indicate this was an isolated shooting incident, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Investigation Units are now assisting local authorities with the investigation. Any further information will be released by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper police issue notice on counterfeit money
The Jasper Police Department issued a notice to the community to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. The department has seen an increase in the amount of counterfeit money over the past year. To avoid counterfeit bills, police are reminding the public to take a second look at bills that don’t seem quite right.
wevv.com
Autopsy reports released for 3 killed in Evansville house explosion
New details have been released on the deaths of three people who were killed in a house explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. On Monday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office released the autopsy reports for the three victims who died in the explosion. Those victims were 43-year-old Charles Hite, 37-year-old Martina Hite, and 29-year-old Jessica Teague.
WTHI
Terre Haute man convicted of killing his seven-year-old to be sentenced on Tuesday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man convicted of killing his own son will be sentenced in Vigo County on Tuesday. Brandon Pritcher was found guilty of murdering his son, Leeam Pritcher in September of 2020. A jury delivered that verdict last month. His son, Leeam, was just seven years...
wwbl.com
Two Arrested Following Police Chase
State Police arrested two people Thursday afternoon following a pursuit in Washington and Orange Counties. Police say the driver, 52-year-old Donald Bruce Roberts of Corydon, refused to pull over for speeding but eventually crashed his vehicle in Washington County and fled on foot with a female passenger. Both were apprehended.
Albion Police Department warns of soft drink scam
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Police Department (APD) has issued a warning on Facebook about a soft drink scam. APD says this scam presents as a “too good to be true” scam. You are asked to put, in this case, a soft drink sticker on your vehicle with the promise of payment for “advertising,” […]
vincennespbs.org
Illinois man arrested in Daviess County
A man is facing drug and weapons charges in Daviess County. Washington Police say they came in contact with 24-year old Gavin Helms at Northwest 14th and West Walnut on Tuesday. He was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for Burglary and Theft. Helm’s was found...
Retired Spencer County Lieutenant passes away
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — With great sadness, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their former Lieutenants passed away. Retired Lieutenant Byron “Dale” Kessinger’s death was made public on August 12, a day after his passing. Deputies say that in 1979, Dale began his career as a Reserve Deputy for Spencer County Sheriff’s […]
wwbl.com
Evansville Man Sentenced to 16 Months in Prison for Using his Accounting Position to Embezzle More than $87,000 from his Gibson County Employer
A U.S. District Court Judge has sentenced an Evansville man to 16 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, 33-year-old Patrick Garrett was employed as a Sales Specialist for a business located in Gibson County. Garrett...
Coroner determines cause of death for victims of Evansville explosion
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released autopsy results for three people killed during the August 10 explosion on Weinbach Avenue.
wwbl.com
Evansville Homeowners Allowed into Blast Zone for Visits
Folks who live near the home in Evansville that exploded last week were allowed to go home for a few hours over the weekend. Police allowed neighbors back into the area to see their homes, grab a few things, and to survey the damage. Some of the homes are unstable...
vincennespbs.org
Motorist following too close causes crash
One vehicle was totaled and a motorist was cited after a Jasper crash. The call came in just before 2 on Saturday and Jasper officers responded to Newton Street north of 32nd. 31-year-old Shawna Shaffer of Huntingburg was driving a GMC Acadia northbound and slowed down for an emergency vehicle.
wwbl.com
One Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Jasper
Jasper Police say one person was injured Saturday evening in a three-vehicle crash on Third Avenue at Hopf Avenue. Police say 40-year-old Jennifer Merkley of Jasper failed to yield the right of way and struck a SUV driven by 67-year-old Martha Niehaus of Huntingburg. Merkley’s vehicle then spun around and...
