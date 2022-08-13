ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivebridge, NY

B102.7

Woodstock Photos: 50 Great Shots From the Original Festival

Woodstock was originally billed as "An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music" when it took place from Aug. 15-18, 1969, on Max Yasgur's farm in Bethel, N.Y. We've gathered 50 photos of the event below. You'll see many of the big names who performed at Woodstock, including Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, the Who, Sly & the Family Stone and the newly created supergroup called Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
WOODSTOCK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY

We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
City
Olivebridge, NY
hvmag.com

Angry Orchard Cidermaker Joe Gaynor Keeps It Local in Walden

Head cidermaker Joe Gaynor. Photo courtesy of Angry Orchard. After stepping into the head cidermaker role in 2021, Joe Gaynor is excited to innovate with cider in the Hudson Valley. The first time Angry Orchard’s head cidermaker Joe Gaynor started working at the Walden cidery, it was for a weekend...
WALDEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Community turns out for annual Blueberry Festival (video)

ELLENVILLE – The weather couldn’t have been any better on Saturday for the annual Ellenville Blueberry Festival. Thousands turned out for the annual event that “puts Ellenville on the map,” said Mayor Jeff Kaplan. “You can’t leave a fair without blueberries,” said Joanna Weingard of Wurtsboro,...
ELLENVILLE, NY
Times Herald-Record

The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years

The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
GOSHEN, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Corn season in the mid-Hudson Valley, don’t miss it

Folks may flock to the mid-Hudson in September to pick apples and October for pumpkins, but sweet corn reigns supreme as summer reaches its peak and draws to an end. The earliest varieties begin to come in the second week in July, and the latest ones are brought in by the first of October. But peak harvest happens in August.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival

There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tie dye bagels big hit at Monticello Bagel Festival (VIDEO)

MONTICELLO – The Village of Monticello is the self-proclaimed “Bagel Capital” and each August, thousands of people flock to the downtown to enjoy the annual Bagel Festival. Held this Sunday, it included perhaps a throwback to the tie-dye t-shirts of the 1960s with Monticello Bagel Bakery owner...
MONTICELLO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals

There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
BEACON, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Abandoned Resort In the Catskills! See Before and After Pictures!

The Catskill Mountains have been beautiful forever. All year round people make their way to the Hudson Valley to take in the sights, hike and explore the scenery of the area. At one time, however, it was more than the lush green mountains that drew people there. From the 1950's through the 1980's it was the resorts, entertainment and dining destinations that brought people to the Catskills.
FALLSBURG, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch

The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season

It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
ULSTER PARK, NY

