Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Related
Woodstock Photos: 50 Great Shots From the Original Festival
Woodstock was originally billed as "An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music" when it took place from Aug. 15-18, 1969, on Max Yasgur's farm in Bethel, N.Y. We've gathered 50 photos of the event below. You'll see many of the big names who performed at Woodstock, including Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, the Who, Sly & the Family Stone and the newly created supergroup called Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
The Dutchess County Fair Is Almost Here! Enter to Win A Pair Of Tickets
The event of the Summer is just around the corner! The 2022 Dutchess County Fair will take place from August 23rd to the 28th at the Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck! There will be tons of entertainment, food, exhibits, and more! Keep reading to find out how YOU can grab a pair of tickets to the fair!
Adventure Awaits on the Rails in Phoenicia, New York
It's Monday which means we need a new Wolf Hometown of the Week. Thankfully Glen from Patterson gave us a call this morning and helped with a big spin. The wheel landed on the Ulster County town of Phoenicia, New York!. According to trusty Wikipedia The Village Center in Phoenicia...
The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY
We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hvmag.com
Angry Orchard Cidermaker Joe Gaynor Keeps It Local in Walden
Head cidermaker Joe Gaynor. Photo courtesy of Angry Orchard. After stepping into the head cidermaker role in 2021, Joe Gaynor is excited to innovate with cider in the Hudson Valley. The first time Angry Orchard’s head cidermaker Joe Gaynor started working at the Walden cidery, it was for a weekend...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Community turns out for annual Blueberry Festival (video)
ELLENVILLE – The weather couldn’t have been any better on Saturday for the annual Ellenville Blueberry Festival. Thousands turned out for the annual event that “puts Ellenville on the map,” said Mayor Jeff Kaplan. “You can’t leave a fair without blueberries,” said Joanna Weingard of Wurtsboro,...
The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years
The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
RELATED PEOPLE
hudsonvalleyone.com
Corn season in the mid-Hudson Valley, don’t miss it
Folks may flock to the mid-Hudson in September to pick apples and October for pumpkins, but sweet corn reigns supreme as summer reaches its peak and draws to an end. The earliest varieties begin to come in the second week in July, and the latest ones are brought in by the first of October. But peak harvest happens in August.
Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
Hudson Valley City Ranked as One of the Healthiest Cities in America
I've always said there is something special about the Hudson Valley. Out of all of my travels, there are fewer mountain ranges that have surpassed its beauty or skies that can be as incredible as ours. Turns out something else the Hudson Valley does well in is health. One Hudson Valley city has been ranked one of the Healthiest Cities in America!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Tie dye bagels big hit at Monticello Bagel Festival (VIDEO)
MONTICELLO – The Village of Monticello is the self-proclaimed “Bagel Capital” and each August, thousands of people flock to the downtown to enjoy the annual Bagel Festival. Held this Sunday, it included perhaps a throwback to the tie-dye t-shirts of the 1960s with Monticello Bagel Bakery owner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals
There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
Abandoned Resort In the Catskills! See Before and After Pictures!
The Catskill Mountains have been beautiful forever. All year round people make their way to the Hudson Valley to take in the sights, hike and explore the scenery of the area. At one time, however, it was more than the lush green mountains that drew people there. From the 1950's through the 1980's it was the resorts, entertainment and dining destinations that brought people to the Catskills.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of August 15th
SAVE THE DATE – OFA “SENIOR PROM” IS BACK. It’s happening. After a three-year hiatus, the OFA annual Senior Prom is back on the calendar!. Save the date Monday, October 24th, from noon to 4 pm. We’ll announce the prom venue shortly. This will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
Caution: Major Paving Job Will Be Happening in Kingston, NY
You might want to plan ahead if you commute into the area. First, let's take a moment and thank all of the hard workers who keep the Hudson Valley roadways up. I'm sure it's a very tough job and everyone acts frustrated when they see work being done....it's pretty thankless.
Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch
The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Comments / 0