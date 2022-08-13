ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHR

Indiana gas price decline could start reversing this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices fell nearly 10 cents per gallon over the past week, and Indianapolis prices fell more than 13 cents, according to GasBuddy.com's most recent survey data. Hoosiers are paying, on average, $3.86 for a gallon statewide, according to both GasBuddy and AAA. In the Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Government Technology

Indiana Faces Challenges to Support Electric Vehicles

(TNS) — One of the best features of her 5-year-old BMW X5, according to Lisa Putnam, is that she can avoid a trip to the gas station for up to three months. But she acknowledges complications that come with owning a hybrid SUV. Those complications provide a taste of what other electric vehicle owners are experiencing as Indiana ponders a transition toward an increasingly electrified automotive future.
INDIANA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Indiana Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in IN

Although there are quite a few land-based casinos that allow Indiana poker players to enjoy a range of exciting games, many still turn to offshore casinos for a number of reasons including better promotions, more variety, and bigger tournaments. Here we explore the history of gambling, the various poker rooms...
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Billions available to Indiana Residents

holding money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.
INDIANA STATE
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
touropia.com

23 Best Things to Do in Indiana

Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

ISP trooper posts Facebook reminder about state's 'left lane law'

VERSAILLES, Ind. — Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles is again getting attention for a social media post about stopping a driver who didn't move out of the left lane. Wheeles stopped the vehicle for being in the left lane on Interstate 65 and traveling below the speed limit. Wheeles noted there were "numerous vehicles waiting to pass."
VERSAILLES, IN
WIBC.com

A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country

A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
GREENFIELD, IN
wwbl.com

DNR Needs Workers

With many younger workers now heading back to school for the fall, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources needs workers to maintain Indiana’s state parks and recreation areas. Ginger Murphy with the DNR tells Indiana Outdoors Radio they are taking applications from any age group willing to work, including...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago

On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and deadly turn at the Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks

Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
WISH-TV

Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana

MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Martins National Day of Hiring Event

Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
SOUTH BEND, IN
readthereporter.com

Jake Laird Golf Outing raises $117,825 for Indiana police & fire agencies

Mike and Debbie Laird recently welcomed 424 golfers from all over Indiana to the 19th annual Jake Laird Memorial Golf Outing. The weather was perfect and both courses at the Pebble Brook Golf Club were in pristine condition, which made for the most successful outing since its inception in 2004 after their son, Jake Laird, an Indianapolis police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmland values push higher

A new report from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good Indiana farmland has skyrocketed over the past 12 months, climbing 25% compared to the same period last year. The Fed’s quarterly land values report shows the increase over the past three months was not as strong, climbing just one percent between April 1 and July 1 of this year.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End

Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN

