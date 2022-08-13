ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

WCVB

Learn how to make fresh fruit jams and jellies on Cape Cod

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Massachusetts, people are clamoring for the freshness of local fruit. See how family-owned farms cultivate crops throughout the summer for their farm stands.Parlee Farms has been around for 35 years and grows everything from strawberries and blueberries to cherries and peaches. Nourse Farm in Westborough...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Needham, MA
Needham, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsBreak
whdh.com

Thousands gather for annual Dominican festival and parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual Dominican festival and parade. The event has been held for almost 40 years and celebrates the cultural pride of the Caribbean community. Many different groups participated in the parade, playing music, dancing...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs

Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Inflation hitting back-to-school shoppers in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Inflation is driving up prices for back-to-school shoppers in Massachusetts. As a result, charities are seeing more families looking for help with school supplies. Sonia Resha was shopping for dorm supplies with her father as she prepares for her first year at Wentworth Institute of Technology. “Prices...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns

Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

