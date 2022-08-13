Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
WCVB
SoulCycle to close several locations, including one in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — Indoor cycling studio SoulCycle is closing about a quarter of its locations across the country, including the one in Dedham, Massachusetts, according to Business Insider. The fitness company will shutter about 20 of its 83 studios, the majority in New York and California. The company's CEO...
WCVB
Learn how to make fresh fruit jams and jellies on Cape Cod
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Massachusetts, people are clamoring for the freshness of local fruit. See how family-owned farms cultivate crops throughout the summer for their farm stands.Parlee Farms has been around for 35 years and grows everything from strawberries and blueberries to cherries and peaches. Nourse Farm in Westborough...
WCVB
Model ship enthusiasts create remarkable reproductions of Navy ships: Made in Mass.
PEABODY, Mass. — Eric Bertelsen and his crew of fellow model ship enthusiasts can spend hours, days and even years working on building miniature maritime marvels. "The ships take between 6 and 12 months to build. So, they take some time. The precision is definitely takes a lot of time," Bertelsen says.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
WCVB
Window washers dressed as superheroes descend outside windows of Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston
BOSTON — There was a super sighting in Boston on Tuesday as Superman, Batman and Ironman descended outside Shriners Children’s Hospital, bringing joy to young patients inside the building. “We’re just cleaning windows — but some fun for the kids,” window washer Juan Batz said. “Sometimes you got...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
whdh.com
Thousands gather for annual Dominican festival and parade
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual Dominican festival and parade. The event has been held for almost 40 years and celebrates the cultural pride of the Caribbean community. Many different groups participated in the parade, playing music, dancing...
wgbh.org
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
WCVB
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu seeks to ban fossil fuel use in future buildings
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is seeking to have the city join several smaller Massachusetts communities in banning the use of fossil fuels for new developments and major renovations. Wu announced Tuesday that she plans to file a home rule petition to establish the standards in Boston, joining...
Fair and fun-filled at Bolton Fair in Lancaster
LANCASTER — Blue skies and cooler temperatures complemented sunny smiles over the weekend during the 139th Bolton Fair. The fair featured agricultural exhibits, entertainment and — of course food and rides. ...
5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area
Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more. I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my...
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
WCVB
Inflation hitting back-to-school shoppers in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Inflation is driving up prices for back-to-school shoppers in Massachusetts. As a result, charities are seeing more families looking for help with school supplies. Sonia Resha was shopping for dorm supplies with her father as she prepares for her first year at Wentworth Institute of Technology. “Prices...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WCVB
Taking care of furry friends at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo; the broad responsibilities of a zookeeper
Zookeepers live very busy lives, just having to feed the animals alone. Giraffes eat about 13 pounds of grain a day and up to three bags of tree branches. On this visit, Erika Tarantal is in charge of feeding time at the Franklin Park Zoo.
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns
Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
