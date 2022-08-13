Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have been clashing on RHOA. The cast of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is currently filming the reunion for Season 14. Interestingly enough, the drama has been nonstop. It’s the first time Marlo Hampton has held a peach. Although Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss advocated for this, Kandi and Kenya are the two main people Marlo has been clashing with. On the recent episode, Marlo was critical of Ralph Pittman’s reason for changing his mind about adopting Drew Sidora’s son. Ralph tried to explain he had to back off of it because the child’s biological father wasn’t really comfortable with the adoption taking place. And the biological father has been trying to form a relationship with the child after spending years in prison.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO