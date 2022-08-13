Meet Dozer! This 4 month old, lab-pit mix is a slobbery cuddle bug looking for a new best friend. This adorable pup is very food motivated and working on his manners by getting lots of yummy treats as positive reinforcement. Like any puppy, Dozer will need help with basics like housetraining and keeping his paws on the floor. We’re not sure exactly how big he’ll grow to be, but we expect he’ll be a large bouncy boy! He’s friendly with everyone he meets and wouldn’t mind living with other animals or kids.

