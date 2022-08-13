Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Learn how to make fresh fruit jams and jellies on Cape Cod
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Massachusetts, people are clamoring for the freshness of local fruit. See how family-owned farms cultivate crops throughout the summer for their farm stands.Parlee Farms has been around for 35 years and grows everything from strawberries and blueberries to cherries and peaches. Nourse Farm in Westborough...
Six Breathtaking Western Massachusetts Apple Orchards Perfect for Fall Adventures
As the final days of summer loom on the horizon, the prospects of cooler temperatures are ahead and fall is on our doorstep. While most of us hate to leave the summer season behind, Berkshire County residents are lucky to enjoy some pretty spectacular months during the fall season. The...
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
SoulCycle to close several locations, including one in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — Indoor cycling studio SoulCycle is closing about a quarter of its locations across the country, including the one in Dedham, Massachusetts, according to Business Insider. The fitness company will shutter about 20 of its 83 studios, the majority in New York and California. The company's CEO...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
worcestermag.com
Harvey: Decades later, Zonkaraz love leads to friendship
The '70s are remembered for history-making and regrettable reasons, not the least of which was the Dorothy Hamill haircut, which I wrongly felt was a good choice for me. Watergate flooded the headlines (Pun intended, though it has been diluted by our current state of affairs, pun repeated.) Bad fashion ruled the day. I lived in “farmer jeans” or overalls, and Earth shoes billed as good for your feet and posture, though I think my lower back still suffers from walking in those leather tie-ons that resembled loaves of bread. And walk I did — when I wasn’t hitchhiking.
whdh.com
Thousands gather for annual Dominican festival and parade
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual Dominican festival and parade. The event has been held for almost 40 years and celebrates the cultural pride of the Caribbean community. Many different groups participated in the parade, playing music, dancing...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Window washers dressed as superheroes descend outside windows of Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston
BOSTON — There was a super sighting in Boston on Tuesday as Superman, Batman and Ironman descended outside Shriners Children’s Hospital, bringing joy to young patients inside the building. “We’re just cleaning windows — but some fun for the kids,” window washer Juan Batz said. “Sometimes you got...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
capecod.com
Will You Help Dozer Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Meet Dozer! This 4 month old, lab-pit mix is a slobbery cuddle bug looking for a new best friend. This adorable pup is very food motivated and working on his manners by getting lots of yummy treats as positive reinforcement. Like any puppy, Dozer will need help with basics like housetraining and keeping his paws on the floor. We’re not sure exactly how big he’ll grow to be, but we expect he’ll be a large bouncy boy! He’s friendly with everyone he meets and wouldn’t mind living with other animals or kids.
PETS・
wgbh.org
Massachusetts triple-deckers can be full of fire hazards. Here’s why.
When Lorraine Adams sees a triple-decker in Worcester, she remembers the fires. Adams was 15 when old electric wiring in a three-decker she and her family rented ignited a blaze that completely burned the building. Nobody was injured, but the family lost all of their belongings and had to immediately find somewhere new to live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
House of the Week: Glass wall showcases surrounding woods and pond outside Lincoln home
The beauty of nature is showcased in this Massachusetts home. Located at 34 Laurel Drive in Lincoln, the 4-bed, 3-bath house has a stunning glass wall that displays the surrounding woods and pond. The 2,361 square foot house is “perched above Valley Pond with current seasonal water views,” the listing states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fair and fun-filled at Bolton Fair in Lancaster
LANCASTER — Blue skies and cooler temperatures complemented sunny smiles over the weekend during the 139th Bolton Fair. The fair featured agricultural exhibits, entertainment and — of course food and rides. ...
5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area
Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more. I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my...
WCVB
Behind the scenes at Encore Boston Harbor
Running a 5-star casino and resort is no easy task. Erika Tarantal joins the staff of more than 3,000 employees to keep Encore Boston Harbor in tip-top shape.
WCVB
Outdoor dining in Boston's North End extended until end of September
BOSTON — The city of Boston has extended the outdoor dining program in the North End until the end of next month. Outdoor dining in the North End started May 1 and was originally scheduled to run through Labor Day, Sept. 5, but city officials have extended the program in that Boston neighborhood until Sept. 30.
Comments / 0