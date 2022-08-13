ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyngsborough, MA

WCVB

Learn how to make fresh fruit jams and jellies on Cape Cod

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Massachusetts, people are clamoring for the freshness of local fruit. See how family-owned farms cultivate crops throughout the summer for their farm stands.Parlee Farms has been around for 35 years and grows everything from strawberries and blueberries to cherries and peaches. Nourse Farm in Westborough...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Live 95.9

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
worcestermag.com

Harvey: Decades later, Zonkaraz love leads to friendship

The '70s are remembered for history-making and regrettable reasons, not the least of which was the Dorothy Hamill haircut, which I wrongly felt was a good choice for me. Watergate flooded the headlines (Pun intended, though it has been diluted by our current state of affairs, pun repeated.) Bad fashion ruled the day. I lived in “farmer jeans” or overalls, and Earth shoes billed as good for your feet and posture, though I think my lower back still suffers from walking in those leather tie-ons that resembled loaves of bread. And walk I did — when I wasn’t hitchhiking.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Thousands gather for annual Dominican festival and parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered in Jamaica Plain Sunday afternoon to take part in the annual Dominican festival and parade. The event has been held for almost 40 years and celebrates the cultural pride of the Caribbean community. Many different groups participated in the parade, playing music, dancing...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
capecod.com

Will You Help Dozer Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Dozer! This 4 month old, lab-pit mix is a slobbery cuddle bug looking for a new best friend. This adorable pup is very food motivated and working on his manners by getting lots of yummy treats as positive reinforcement. Like any puppy, Dozer will need help with basics like housetraining and keeping his paws on the floor. We’re not sure exactly how big he’ll grow to be, but we expect he’ll be a large bouncy boy! He’s friendly with everyone he meets and wouldn’t mind living with other animals or kids.
wgbh.org

Massachusetts triple-deckers can be full of fire hazards. Here’s why.

When Lorraine Adams sees a triple-decker in Worcester, she remembers the fires. Adams was 15 when old electric wiring in a three-decker she and her family rented ignited a blaze that completely burned the building. Nobody was injured, but the family lost all of their belongings and had to immediately find somewhere new to live.
WORCESTER, MA
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WILMINGTON, MA
Live 95.9

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCVB

Outdoor dining in Boston's North End extended until end of September

BOSTON — The city of Boston has extended the outdoor dining program in the North End until the end of next month. Outdoor dining in the North End started May 1 and was originally scheduled to run through Labor Day, Sept. 5, but city officials have extended the program in that Boston neighborhood until Sept. 30.
BOSTON, MA

