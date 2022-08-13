Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
Lard From Grant Count Meat Store Recalled
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a Class I recall has been issued for lard sold from a Grant County meat store. Bloomington Meats II in Bloomington is recalling rendered lard sold in 4-pound quart pails made before August 9, 2022. DATCP says consumers who have this product should discard it. This voluntary recall was issued because the product wasn’t produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety plan. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. If you have questions about the recall, contact Steve Adrian at Bloomington Meats II, at (608) 994-2867.
x1071.com
Pickup Truck Smashes and Destroys Playground Set
The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a playground set at The Rustic Barn Campground near Kieler Friday shortly after 1:30pm. According to a sheriff’s office report, 85 year old Donald Campbell of Ames, Iowa was in the process of unhooking his fifth wheel camper from his truck. Once the camper was unhooked, the truck started rolling away as it was in neutral. Donald attempted to get into the vehicle and stop it but was unsuccessful as the vehicle crashed into a playground set located on the campground property. Donald had some minor injuries in the crash. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Jamestown First Responders, the Jamestown Fire Department, and Dickeyville EMS. The truck had minor front end damage and the playground set was a total loss.
x1071.com
Cuba City Wants Feedback on Recreation
Cuba City officials plan to address recreational needs in the area, and they are asking for residents’ help. The city has partnered with the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to create a comprehensive outdoor recreation plan. The plan will guide future project selection and aid in city efforts to seek grant funding. To help with the process, the city has created a survey to get community feedback. The survey asks residents to think about the next five years of city recreation and what they want and need from those resources. Community members can find the survey online on the city website. The survey will be open through September 15th.
x1071.com
Drunk Driver Travels in Wrong Lane and Gets Arrested
Grant County authorities and Iowa County authorities responded to a drunk driving incident Saturday around 6:30pm near Montfort. A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy and a City of Fennimore Police Officer responded to Highway 18 in Wingville Township for a reported crash between an Iowa County Deputy and another vehicle. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy had been traveling east on Highway 18 in Grant County. The Iowa County Deputy was in Grant County for another matter. At the same time, 28 year old Honorio Martinez of Lancaster was traveling west on Highway 18. Martinez crossed the center line and nearly side-swiped the Iowa County Deputy and was at one point traveling west bound in the east bound lane. This went on for a long distance while the Iowa County Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the Martinez vehicle continued traveling back into oncoming traffic at 15-20 miles per hour. The deputy then nudged his squad car into the driver’s side door of the Martinez vehicle to stop his vehicle. Martinez finally came to a stop shortly after. Martinez displayed signs of impairment and admitted to the investigating Grant County Deputy that he had consumed alcohol while in Montfort. Martinez was placed under arrest for Operating While Impaired. Martinez also did not possess a valid driver’s license. Martinez was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a legal blood draw. At this time, the case remains under further investigation. Other charges are pending.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Drug arrest in Platteville
The Platteville Police Department made a drug arrest Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant and placed a man from Platteville under arrest. The search warrant was served at a residence on East Main Street in Platteville. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a firearm. Paul Key, Jr. of Platteville was arrested and charged with being a Felon in Possession of a firearm. The Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team and the Platteville Police Department.
x1071.com
Hanover Man Sentenced For Taking Items From Township Building
A man from Jo Daviess County has been sentenced to nearly six months in jail for entering a Jo Daviess County township building and stealing tools. 34 year old Brady Stevenson of Hanover was sentenced to 180 days in jail and one year of probation in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a felony charge of theft. Stevenson’s jail sentence will begin Friday according to a sentencing order from Judge Kevin Ward. A report says that, on September 6, 2021, Stevenson entered the Dunleith Township Building on North Badger Road in rural East Dubuque and stole a drill, impact wrench, shop vacuum, socket set, leaf blower and chainsaw.
x1071.com
One Person Dead After Fire in Mineral Point
One person is dead after an apartment fire in Mineral Point on Saturday. A release says that the Mineral Point Fire Department and Mineral Point EMS were dispatched to a structure fire at Fairview Heights on Fair Street shortly after 3pm Saturday. Fairview Heights is a single-story complex for elderly people. Reports say upon arriving, Mineral Point fire crews found the remnants of a fire in one of the apartments that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. A resident in one of the apartments was found dead in their bed. The building was evacuated, and no other apartments had fire damage, although some did sustain water damage. One resident was displaced for at least one night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The identity of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of family. The Dodgeville Fire Department, Iowa County Emergency Management and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this incident.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Willow Springs Township for a one vehicle accident Sunday around noon. 31 year old Mariah Gibson of Darlington was traveling east on County Highway G when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle a and drove through a fence before coming to rest down a steep embankment. Gibson refused medical attention for minor injuries and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. Gibson was cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Man Arrested For Incident At Q Casino
Dubuque Police arrested 32 Shawn Davis of Dubuque Sunday around 12:30am at Q Casino and Hotel on charges of assault, two counts of second-degree harassment, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Reports say Davis assaulted 48 year old Christopher Schultz, a Q Casino security officer.
x1071.com
Iowa County Authorities Looking For Driver in Hit and Run Crash
Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight Thursday. In a post from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday. The post also says the driver was believed to be driving a white 2015-2020 Ford F-150 crew cab. The truck will have damage to the passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to call the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500.
x1071.com
Woman found dead after fire at Mineral Point apartment complex
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A woman is dead after a fire at an apartment in Mineral Point Saturday. Crews responded to the complex in the 700 block of Fair Street at around 3:30 p.m. A woman was found dead inside one of the units. Mineral Point Fire Department officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire.
Comments / 0