Gloucester, MA

Government Technology

Lynn, Mass., Fire Department Deploys New Search, Rescue Drone

(TNS) — The Lynn Fire Department announced the delivery of their new Lynn Fire Air-View 1 drone on Monday, which the department intends to use to aid in locating missing persons and surveying fires. The Air-View 1, a DJI Matrice 30T thermal drone system, will replace the drone that...
LYNN, MA
Gloucester, MA
Gloucester, MA
Needham, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
WCVB

Several injured in fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Several people were injured Sunday in a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police troopers were called at 8:14 p.m. to the beach. One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery. Several other people were treated...
WINCHESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
ABINGTON, MA
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Wilmington Apple

SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
WILMINGTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
WCVB

Learn how to make fresh fruit jams and jellies on Cape Cod

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Massachusetts, people are clamoring for the freshness of local fruit. See how family-owned farms cultivate crops throughout the summer for their farm stands.Parlee Farms has been around for 35 years and grows everything from strawberries and blueberries to cherries and peaches. Nourse Farm in Westborough...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

Juvenile Newly Indicted in Dorchester Principal Attack

A new charge has been filed in the November attack of the principal at a high school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, prosecutors said Tuesday. The juvenile, whose name isn't being released, is set to face the charge as a youthful offender in a Dorchester court on Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Suspicious fires under investigation at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Firefighters were expected to return Wednesday to a cluster of what are being called suspicious fires around the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night. First responders suspended their fire fight after dark Tuesday night because conditions were too dangerous. When firefighters arrived at the...
SAUGUS, MA

