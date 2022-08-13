Read full article on original website
New disease threatening historic trees across Massachusetts
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A grove of majestic beech trees graces a neighborhood in Brookline, much like it has for almost 200 years. These trees are facing a new threat, however. It’s called Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) and it can be fatal. The Longwood Mall in Brookline is considered...
WCVB
Model ship enthusiasts create remarkable reproductions of Navy ships: Made in Mass.
PEABODY, Mass. — Eric Bertelsen and his crew of fellow model ship enthusiasts can spend hours, days and even years working on building miniature maritime marvels. "The ships take between 6 and 12 months to build. So, they take some time. The precision is definitely takes a lot of time," Bertelsen says.
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
Government Technology
Lynn, Mass., Fire Department Deploys New Search, Rescue Drone
(TNS) — The Lynn Fire Department announced the delivery of their new Lynn Fire Air-View 1 drone on Monday, which the department intends to use to aid in locating missing persons and surveying fires. The Air-View 1, a DJI Matrice 30T thermal drone system, will replace the drone that...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WCVB
Massachusetts man charged with OUI in Cape Cod crash that killed motorcyclist
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence of liquor, in connection with a deadly Cape Cod crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Barnstable police said the crash happened at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 3900 Falmouth...
WCVB
Several injured in fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Several people were injured Sunday in a fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police troopers were called at 8:14 p.m. to the beach. One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery. Several other people were treated...
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
WCVB
SoulCycle to close several locations, including one in Dedham, Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — Indoor cycling studio SoulCycle is closing about a quarter of its locations across the country, including the one in Dedham, Massachusetts, according to Business Insider. The fitness company will shutter about 20 of its 83 studios, the majority in New York and California. The company's CEO...
Boston Harbor Patrol comes to the rescue of a stranded groom ahead of wedding ceremony
Members from the Boston Harbor Patrol Unit saved the wedding day of a local couple tieing the knot on Thomson Island Saturday. Officers Joe Matthews and Stephanie McGrath were notified by the Island officials that a groom was standing on the dock waiting for a ‘disabled ferry’ to take him over to meet his fiancée.
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Merrimac, Massachusetts, to Close After 75 Years
I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA is closing after 75 years of serving the North Shore. Opening in 1947, Skip's is a staple on the Seacoast, Route 110, and the...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
NECN
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
WCVB
Learn how to make fresh fruit jams and jellies on Cape Cod
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Massachusetts, people are clamoring for the freshness of local fruit. See how family-owned farms cultivate crops throughout the summer for their farm stands.Parlee Farms has been around for 35 years and grows everything from strawberries and blueberries to cherries and peaches. Nourse Farm in Westborough...
nbcboston.com
Juvenile Newly Indicted in Dorchester Principal Attack
A new charge has been filed in the November attack of the principal at a high school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, prosecutors said Tuesday. The juvenile, whose name isn't being released, is set to face the charge as a youthful offender in a Dorchester court on Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
WCVB
Window washers dressed as superheroes descend outside windows of Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston
BOSTON — There was a super sighting in Boston on Tuesday as Superman, Batman and Ironman descended outside Shriners Children’s Hospital, bringing joy to young patients inside the building. “We’re just cleaning windows — but some fun for the kids,” window washer Juan Batz said. “Sometimes you got...
WCVB
Suspicious fires under investigation at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Firefighters were expected to return Wednesday to a cluster of what are being called suspicious fires around the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night. First responders suspended their fire fight after dark Tuesday night because conditions were too dangerous. When firefighters arrived at the...
